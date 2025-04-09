SCARZ sign Ayagator and Tyopi, add Eclair as coach

The three time Japan League champions SCARZ have announced the signings of Taiyo "Ayagator" Hirayama and Yuuta "Tyopi" Yanagi, as well as the addition of Juusei "Eclair" Oura as the roster's coach.

Meanwhile, SCARZ's Yuusuke "Pyon" Sashiyama will remain on the team's bench. The Japanese has been a substitute in SCARZ since March 2024.

Both Tyopi and Eclair known each other very well after having spent the last two seasons competing together for Crest Gaming Lst.

Their best result for the Japanese team was a third-place finish at the Japan League 2023 Stage 2 which allowed them to make their international debut at the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta. In the United States, the Japanese defeated SANDBOX Gaming and won one map against Ninjas in Pyjamas in their elimination match.

Although Tyopi has joined SCARZ as a player, Eclair has signed as the team's coach. It will be the Japanese's first coaching experience as he had been playing for Crest Gaming Lst since November 2020.

Finally, Ayagator completes the roster as the Japanese has returned to Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene after retiring in September 2023. The 23-year-old is arguably one of the most experienced players in the region, after having competed for CYCLOPS athlete gaming (now known as CAG Osaka) from December 2019 to September 2023. Under the Cyclops, the Japanese competed in three Six Invitationals as well as three Six Majors.

SCARZ's new lineup will make its debut in Rio de Janeiro's Reload, the first competition ever to be played on Rainbow Six Siege X. For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.