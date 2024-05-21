SCARZ knocked out of BLAST R6 Major Manchester

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Adela S. @adelasznajder

SCARZ have been knocked out of the BLAST R6 Major Manchester after the roster's 0-2 defeat against Team Liquid.

The series began with a rock-solid performance from Team Liquid on Nighthaven Labs that saw the Brazilians taking the first map with a 7-3 win. On Consulate, the Blue Cavalry seemed to have the upper hand and only the clutches by the Japanese players kept SCARZ's hopes alive, with Riku "Rec" Katou's 1v3 clutch temporarily tying the score.

Despite forcing Consulate's overtime, Team Liquid didn't hesitate and closed out the series by winning the final two rounds of the matches. With a SiegeGG rating of 1.54, Gabriel "Maia" Maia was the Brazilians' best player of the match.

Unfortunately for the Japanese fans, SCARZ will go back home with a 1-3 record as they could only defeat CAG Osaka. Curiously enough, the Cyclops were knocked out earlier today following the team's narrow defeat against Team BDS.