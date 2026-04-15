Following tonight's scores, FaZe Clan and LOS reached the Lower Bracket Semifinals and are one win away from qualifying for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City. Their next game will be against Team Liquid Alienware, Ninjas in Pyjamas, FURIA, or Fluxo W7M, which currently are in the Upper Bracket.

This stage of the playoff bracket is the most important one as South America's four representatives in Salt Lake City will come from this week's action. Therefore, all mistakes will severly punished.

Here's a look at what happened in tonight's games:

LOS 2-0 INTZ

Maps: Border (7-3), Chalet (8-6), Fortress (DNP) - Match stats here

LOS fell to the Lower Bracket last week after a one-sided defeat against Ninjas in Pyjamas after losses on Border and Bank. Fortunately for the orange roster, they seemed to have learnt from their mistakes as they visited Border once again, this time against INTZ, where they claimed a 7-3 win in what whas their opponent's map pick. Meanwhile, they managed to close out the series after a close game on Chalet which went to overtime.

With SiegeGG ratings of 1.22 and 1.19, Luca "Darkeyss" Morley and Victor "Daffo" Pedron where the best two players of the series.

LOS' victory means they are one win away from qualifying for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City. Curiously enough, the last time the team qualified for a BLAST R6 Major was also held in the United States, as they reached the grand final of the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.

FaZe Clan 2-0 Black Dragons

Maps: Chalet (7-1), Nighthaven Labs (7-1), Bank (DNP) - Match stats here

Against all of the odds, following their defeat against Fluxo W7M in the Upper Bracket's first round, the back-to-back Six Invitational champions were pushed to the Lower Bracket. In the first round there, the Brazilians faced off against Black Dragons, who ended up being demolished by the world champions after two consecutive 7-1 wins on Chalet and Nighthaven Labs.

On Chalet, FaZe Clan won five of their six attacks, before closing out the map with back-to-back successful defenses. Meanwhile, the black and red roster went flawless on defense on Nighthaven Labs, taking the definitive victory two rounds later.

With SiegeGG ratings of 1.68 and 1.60 respecitvely, FaZe Clan's Lucas "soulz1" Schinke and Eduardo "KDS" Chiste were the best players of the series. They both clutched one round, the two only cluthces of the match.

Both FaZe Clan and LOS' next two opponents will come from the Upper Bracket Semifinal clashes, including Team Liquid Alienware vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas and FURIA vs. Fluxo W7M.