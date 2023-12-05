RUSH Series Open Qualifier 1 - Teams to Follow

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Kiril B. @ItsKirillVision

The first online qualifier of South America's RUSH Series is beginning today. With over 100 teams in it, we understand it can be complicated to follow everyone's run in the bracket. That's why we have gathered some information about the most interesting rosters in the first qualifier.

Knights

Knights are expected to compete in the first online qualifier of the RUSH Series. The Argentinian-majority roster competed at the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta after winning the LATAM League Stage 2 Last Chance Qualifier. Unfortunately, the roster was sent home after losing to DarkZero Esports and FURY in Phase 1.

All eyes will be set on Richard "blk" Rodríguez, who technically finished as Atlanta's best SiegeGG rated player (1.30) with an entry record of 12-1 (+11) after only playing three maps. The Brazilian community still remembers the Paraguayan as that kid who left everyone speechless during the Copa Elite Six 2021 Stage 3, where he led the standings ahead of Diogo "Fntzy" Lima.

Razah Company

Led by Team Liquid's streamer Rafael "RazaH" Ribeiro, Razah Company includes a bunch of former top-flight personalities.

Following his brief stay in Alpha Atheris, the Six Invitational 2021 champion João "Kamikaze" Gomes is back in action alongside the ninjas' former coach Marcus "Sneepy" Matos. The former Team Secret player Kaique "Faallz" Moreira is also part of the roster.

Deregados Team

The Six Sweden Major champion Leonardo "Astro" Luis leads Deregados Team, which also includes Luca "LuKid" Serano and Enzo "Rappz" Aziz (former MIBR), and Vitor "Hashasky" Kubota and Mitrix (former Keyd Stars Academy).

w7m esports

Last weekend, w7m esports' women's team defeated Black Dragons' women's roster in the Circuito Femenino grand finals.

Throughout 2023, the Bulls have proven to be the best women's squad in Brazil. Now, the team will try to upset some of the best players in the region.

CHICOS Team

The former FURIA Esports player and current Team Secret member Luiz "Miracle" Abrantes is leading CHICOS Team. The team also has Norks and Will, who competed under Electrify Steel Gaming in last year's Série B. The roster finished in second place, only behind Magic Squad.