Rook Armour to Withstand players in DBNO state

Rook might not be the most popular operator in Rainbow Six Siege, but very few people know that Rook is the defender with the highest win delta (3%).

He makes a difference. His primary gun, the MP5, has access to a x1.5 scope, which makes Rook a viable option to get involved in long-distance gun fights. Him and Doc have been the masters of spawn peeking for a long while.

However, that's not the reason why his win delta is so high on Ranked, but his ability -- the Armor Pack.

Rook's Armor to withstand DBNO operators from Operation Brutal Swarm

From Operation Brutal Swarm, Rook's Armor Pack will give operators the ability to withstand.

This change was first introduced briefly in Operation Vector Glare's Test Server, but was removed just a day later.

Now, the change is ready to be deployed.

Operators that withstand will get an extra 20 hp, just like when Finka revives a teammate with her adrenal surge.

Operation Brutal Swarm changes

That's obviously not the only change that will be released with Operation Brutal Swarm.

Impact EMP Grenades will be finally launched to the game. This gadget is an adaptation of Thatcher's iconic EMP Grenade. Despite having the same effect, which is disabling defender gadgets, there will be slight differences.

Dokkaebi's calls will also affect dead defenders. With this change, Ubisoft aims to buff Dokkaebi, as "Dokkaebi's logic bomb was not affecting operators on the support mode". However, dead operators affected by Dokkaebi's gadget won't be able to stop her call, which mens they won't be able to provide teammates with very valuable information.

Operation Brutal Swarm will also include a new operator, called Grim, and a new map, called Stadium Bravo.

Grim is a three-speed, one-health attacker, and Ubisoft expects players to use him as an entry and roamer clearer. Meanwhile, Stadium Bravo is a mix of Coastline and Border, and will be playable in the majority of game modes in Rainbow SIx Siege.