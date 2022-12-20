Rogue's Rainbow Six team rebrands to KOI

Image: Ubisoft/Joao Ferreira

The Rogue Rainbow Six team has now been rebranded to KOI, two months after the two esports organizations partnered together.

This comes in line with the original announcement that all Rogue rosters would be play under the KOI banner in the future. KOI is owned by Ibai "Ibai" Llanos, a 27-year-old Spanish Twitch streamer who has over 11.6 million followers on Twitter and 12.1 million followers on Twitch.

The former League of Legends caster joined G2 Esports as a content creator on Feb. 2020. Nearly two years later, he and FC Barcelona player Gerard Piqué announced the creation of KOI.

Ibai is known for organizing massive events such as the Balloon World Cup and two boxing events featuring popular Hispanic streamers and personalities. His exploits also include interviews with various celebrities on his Twitch channel, including Lionel Messi, Bad Bunny, and Ed Sheeran.

As such, he was named "Streamer of the Year" by the Esports Awards for three consecutive years in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

This marks the end of the Rogue name in Rainbow Six, at least for now, with the storied organization having joined the scene in Aug. 2017. In total, its various teams attended four Six Invitationals, four Six Majors, three Pro League Finals, and six Six Minors.

Most recently, Rogue became Six Major champions with an Aug. 2022 win at the Berlin Major.

With the move, all of Rogue's current players and coaching staff will now play and represent the KOI name at the upcoming Six Invitational 2023.