Road to Six Invitational 2026: Teams qualified so far

Following the conclusion of the BLAST R6 Major Munich the Regional Finals come next. Between the last week of November and the first half of December, the six best teams in each region will face off for a chance to become regional champions.

However, the Regional Finals go beyond lifting a trophy. Teams there will also clash for a chance to take home a share of the prize pool as well as SI Points and even a Six Invitational 2026 spot.

At this point, only four teams have qualified for the Six Invitational 2026. Following the conclusion of the Regional Finals, we will have a total of 16 teams qualified for the Six Invitational 2026, with the remaining four coming from the Last Chance Qualifiers.

Here are the teams that have qualified for the Six Invitational 2026 so far:

M80

The BLAST R6 Major Munich champions had granted their place at the Six Invitational 2026 after reaching the competition's Top 3. However, M80 ended up improving their seeding after they took down Team Falcons in the event's grand final.

The North American lineup will head to the Six Invitational 2026 as the game's latest international champion, which theoretically will make them one of the favorites to lift the hammer in Paris, France.

Team Falcons

Talking about favorites, the BLAST R6 Major Munich grand finalists will not only be one of the main candidates to lift the hammer, but also the crowd's favorites as the roster includes four French people.

Looking at the past two years, Team Falcons (former roster of Team BDS) have been the most consistent team in the scene as they have reached five international Rainbow Six Siege X grand final since May 2025, including Manchester, Riyadh, Montreal, Boston, and Munich. Unfortunately for them, the players only won one, the Esports World Cup 2025, and lost back-to-back consecutive BLAST R6 Major grand finals and the Six Invitational 2025 grand final.

Still, although they have struggled to finish the job, Team Falcons are a force that can't be ignored heading to the Six Invitational 2026. The Falcons will certainly be one of the main sides to follow in Paris next year.

FaZe Clan

The Six Invitational 2025 champions couldn't miss out on the Six Invitational 2026 and the rapidly joined the list of teams, as they became the second side to do so only behind FURIA Esports.

The Brazilians haven't been as consistent as in Year 9 as the team's win in Boston was followed by underwhelming performances in RE:L0:AD and the Esports World Cup. In Munich, the team finished in third place as they lost against Team Falcons and M80 consecutively. Meanwhile, in South America, the team finished in second and third place in Stage 1 and Stage 2, respectively.

FURIA Esports

The RE:L0:AD champions were the first ones to qualify for the Six Invitational 2026. This was mainly due to the team's back-to-back stage wins in the South America League 2025 as well as their qualification for Munich's playoffs.

Despite being the first ones to qualify for the Six Invitational 2026, the Brazilians' were rapidly sent back home from Munich after a defeat against Team Secret in the Lower Bracket of the competition. Although they had some really low moments in Munich, FURIA will have a chance to bounce back in the Six Invitational 2026.

We will update this article as soon as more teams qualify for the Six Invitational 2026.