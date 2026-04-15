Road to Salt Lake City: who could qualify this week? (April 13 - April 19)

As we slowly approach the end of the regional Kickoff, we now have a full picture of what teams seem to be on the right track to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City. In the upcoming days the first teams will qualify for the event that will be played in Utah. In fact, only this week, between April 13 and April 19, a total of 11 teams will certify their presence in the tournament. That's more than half of the teams involved!

Here's a look at what teams could qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City before the end of the week:

Europe and MENA

With the Europe and MENA League 2026 Kickoff concluding this week, we will logically know the four teams that will represent the region in Salt Lake City in the next few days.

The first two teams to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City will come from the clashes between G2 Esports vs. Twisted Minds and Team Falcons vs. Virtus.pro. Both games will be played on April 16 and the victorious sides will certify their presence in the United States next month.

Meanwhile, the defeated rosters will fall to the Lower Bracket, where they will clash against Fnatic, Team Secret, Rebels Gaming, or Shifters. The Lower Bracket games that will award two teams with the region's last two BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City spots will be played on April 17.

South America

Similar to the Europe and MENA League 2026 Kickoff, the South America League 2026 Kickoff will conclude this week. Therefore, we will know South America's four representatives in Salt Lake City in the next few days.

The first two teams from South America to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City will come from the duels between Team Liquid Alienware vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas and FURIA vs. Fluxo W7M. The victorious sides will qualify for Salt Lake City, whilst the defeated will fall to the Lower Bracket, where FaZe Clan and LOS await. Whilst the Upper Bracket games will be played on April 18, the Lower Bracket games will be played on April 19.

Asia

In APAC, only two teams have a shot at qualifying for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City this week, these being Weibo Gaming and Team Orchid. Both teams will meet on April 18 and the winner will reach the Asia League 2026 Kickoff grand final. As the Southeast Asian sub-region is the only one which owns two BLAST R6 Major spots, reaching the final match is enough to qualify for Salt Lake City.

China

Although the CN League 2026 Kickoff group stage is concluding later today, the first two Chinese teams to qualify for the BLAST R6 Salt Lake City will be known on April 18 and April 19 as that's when the Upper Bracket Semifinals will be played. The teams still in the race to qualify through this route are All Gamers, EDward Gaming, Four Angry Men, KINGZERO eSports, One Coin, Wolves Esports, My Queen, TYLOO, and Titan Esports Club.