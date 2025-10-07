Road to Munich: Team Falcons and Team BDS to meet today for first Munich available spot

Just as if fate wanted it, Team Falcons and Team BDS will clash in the first BLAST R6 Major Munich qualifying match. The Six Invitational 2025 grand finalists are favorites to take down their former organization, as Team BDS have struggled in terms of consistency throughout the whole season.

Competition stats: Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2

Here's a look at both teams, including player stats, storylines, and more:

Team Falcons

Team Falcons are today's big favorites to clinch a BLAST R6 Major Munich spot. The French-majority roster have been extremely strong in Stage 2 as they won eight of their nine group phase matches, with their only defeat being a maximum overtime loss against WYLDE.

Team Falcons' Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu was the roster's best player in the group phase of the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2 with a SiegeGG rating of 1.34. He was the only player to record over a 100 kills, as his K-D difference of 110-64 (+46) was the highest. He was also excellent in terms of entries, as he finished with an entry balance of 19-8 (+11).

His teammate Josh "Yuzus" Pritchard was the group phase's fourth-best player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.23. It's also worth mentioning Loïc "BriD" Chongthep's usual planting numbers, as he has so far planted the defuser 16 times.

All in all, Team Falcons have a really strong roster that has been slowly adapting to Siege X's new needs, especially the new operator ban phase. At the moment, the Europeans seem like a solid candidate to win the BLAST R6 Major Munich. However, first they must qualify for it.

Team BDS

Since their former Rainbow Six Siege moved to Team Falcons, Team BDS have been working on reassembling themselves as a leading force in the scene. So far, it's been a tumultuous season for the European mix, as they failed to qualify for the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 and have been highly inconsistent throughout the campaign.

The team narrowly qualified for the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2 Playoffs after a 7-4 win over Fnatic in the final day of action, which also saw them clinching the final spot to compete in the league's upcoming Regional Finals.

Surprisingly enough, Team BDS progressed to the Upper Bracket Semifinals after a one-sided 2-0 victory over Gen.G Esports, who finished the group phase in fourth place after gathering 17 points. Thanks to their victory yesterday, they will have two chances at qualifying for the BLAST R6 Major Munich.

Considering the team hasn't looked solid at any point this season, it's hard to see them beating Team Falcons in their current form. However, it wouldn't be the craziest upset to happen in Siege's esports scene.

Head-to-head record

Before this season, Team BDS had never lost against Team Falcons; but that quickly changed after their former roster signed for the Saudi Arabian powerhouse. Since then, Team Falcons have won every single game against Team BDS, including 7-4 and 7-2 wins on Bank and Lair, respectively.

Storylines

The obvious storyline when it comes to both Team BDS and Team Falcons clashing in the same server is Team Falcons' players past under the Swiss esports organization. After all, they won multiple international championships, including the Six Jönköping Major or the Siege Esports World Cup 2024, as well as reaching three international grand finals (BLAST R6 Major Manchester, BLAST R6 Major Montreal, and Six Invitational 2025) during last season.

There's another cool storyline to mention in today's clash as Team BDS' Roberto "Robby" Pintarelli played for Team Falcons before joining Team BDS. The Italian reached the Top 8 at both the BLAST R6 Major Montreal and the Six Invitational 2025 while playing for the green roster.

The match between Team Falcons and Team BDS will kick off today at 3 PM CEST and the winner will qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Munich. You will be able to watch the game on Rainbow Six Siege X Esports' official Twitch and YouTube channels.

For more information about Ubisoft, the Spoit Contender Series, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.