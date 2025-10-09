Road to Munich: Oxygen and Shopify Rebellion to face off tonight, winner to lock Munich spot

Affiliates Oxygen Esports and Shopify Rebellion will clash tonight for a spot in the BLAST R6 Major Munich. The winner of the series will become the first non-Partnered team to qualify to Munich, and the fourth team overall.

Here's a look at both teams' recent form, previous results, and more:

Oxygen Esports

Although they finished in second place in the group phase, only behind M80, Oxygen Esports have been the most surprising roster in North America this stage. After kicking off the stage with a 5-7 defeat against the eventual top seed M80, Oxygen took over the spotlight with eight consecutive regulation wins — finishing the group phase one point behind M80 and seven ahead of Shopify Rebellion.

Oxygen Esports' growth throughout the season has been remarkable, despite being forced to undergo an adaptation process. Ubisoft's decision to not include Oxygen Esports in the R6 Share 2025 Program as a Partnered organization ended up in the departures of Lucas "DiasLucas" Dias and Ethan "Nuers" James who joined Team Liquid and Spacestation, respectively. Combined with the decision to part ways with James "Hat" Hatfield, Oxygen Esports ended up adding three new players in Adam "Atom" Guitérrez, Roman "Forrest" Breaux, and Pablo "Gryxr" Rebeil.

All things combined saw Oxygen Esports struggling to get the right results against the Top 4 sides in North America's top flight as in Stage 1 they only beat Team Cruelty, ENVY, LFO, and Wildcard twice. Surprisingly enough, this was enough for the team to qualify for the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025, where they beat FURIA but lost against Ninjas in Pyjamas and Spacestation.

Two months later, Oxygen Esports have made some huge steps ahead, and are now one of the best teams in the region. It would be a surprise if they missed out on Munich, especially considering their current winning streak.

Oxygen Esports' roster has been individually one of the strongest in Stage 2 and is only surpassed by M80's, as all of their players have SiegeGG ratings between 1.14 and 1.20. However, the best player in Stage 2 so far is Oxygen's Atom, with a SiegeGG rating of 1.35. He also has the best K-D, 104-58 (+46), and the best KOST, 79.

Shopify Rebellion

Shopify Rebellion finished the North America League 2025 group phase as the most consistent team in the league with a total of 43 points, mainly collected in their Stage 1 unbeaten run. While their consistency in Stage 2 hasn't been as sharp as the one seen in the first split of the season, Shopify Rebellion managed to great some good results.

In fact, even Shopify Rebellion's only three defeats in Stage 2 look decent, including a maximum overtime defeat against eventual top seed M80, a 5-7 defeat against Oxygen Esports, and a 3-7 defeat against Spacestation. Looking at Shopify Rebellion's whole season, it's fair to say it has been quite good so far.

However, it's worth mentioning that Shopify Rebellion's BO3 form hasn't been as consistent as their BO1 performances. When it comes to BO1 series, Shopify Rebellion have won 17 out of 20 games, with defeats coming only this stage. Meanwhile, in BO3s, Shopify Rebellion have only won two out of five — 2-1 wins against M80 and DarkZero Esports.

So far, Shopify Rebellion's Damian "Surf" Medina and William "Spoit" Löfstedt have been the team's best players with SiegeGG ratings of 1.22 and 1.15, respectively. It's also worth mentioning the team's clutch potential, as not only Spoit is the best clutcher in the stage with five clutches, but also Shopify Rebellion has 12 clutches only in Stage 2. That's double the amount of clutches Oxygen Esports have in Stage 2.

Head-to-head

Oxygen Esports' has the better head-to-head record against Shopify Rebellion as the green roster has won two of their last three clashes, including a 2-0 win at the Six Invitational 2025. Nevertheless, that result happened before Nuers and DiasLucas' departures, so, technically, they are drawn at one win each if we just consider their current rosters. While Shopify Rebellion won Stage 1's clash, Oxygen Esports redeemed themselves with a 7-5 win on Nighthaven Labs.

For more information about Ubisoft, Operation High Stakes, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.