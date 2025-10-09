Road to Munich: M80 and Spacestation meet in first chance to qualify for Munich, loser to play against DarkZero tomorrow

M80 and Spacestation will meet tonight in what will be the teams' first chance to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Munich. The winners will play a second game tonight as they will face the victorious side of the match between Oxygen Esports and Shopify Rebellion. Meanwhile, the defeated roster will play tomorrow against DarkZero Esports in a do-or-die match where the loser will miss out on Munich.

Here's a look at both teams' recent form, previous results, and more:

M80

M80 head to tonight's clash as the favorites to take the win after an unbeaten run in the group phase, which included seven regulation and two overtime wins. With a total of 25 points, the players coached by the three-time world champion Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten finished ten points ahead fifth-placed Spacestation.

Looking at M80's individual stats for Stage 2 gives us a strong idea of how consistent the players have been throughout the split. There's no player that stands out above the rest, as all of them have SiegeGG ratings between 1.20 and 1.14. This consistency means that the team doesn't rely on the individual performances of a specific player; they all have been extremely sharp in the server.

Tonight's match is a very important one for M80 as not only the BLAST R6 Major Munich is in the line. After a sixth-place finish in Stage 1, the team has yet to earn SI Points this season. Therefore, missing out on Munich would severely damage their hopes of a Six Invitational 2026 qualification through the Global Standings; meaning their only realistic shots at qualifying for Paris would be the Regional Finals and the Last Chance Qualifier.

Spacestation

Spacestation's second stage has been a tough one so far as the astronauts have been really inconsistent across the last six weeks. It's fair to say this is not what the fans expected, especially coming from the team that won Stage 1 in North America and collected a Top 4 finish at the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025.

However, here they are. In Stage 1, the astronauts ended up winning the split after a 0-2 defeat against Wildcard was followed by BO3 wins against M80, Oxygen Esports, Shopify Rebellion, and DarkZero Esports. In Riyadh, the Americans took down Team Falcons, Oxygen Esports, and Shopify Rebellion in BO3 series, but fell against the eventual champions Team Secret and the RE:L0:AD champions FURIA. In other words, when it comes to playing three-map series, the astronauts have been out of this world.

The astronauts' best player so far in Stage 2 has been Ethan "Nuers" James with a SiegeGG rating of 1.16. While Liam "Ashn" Paz has also got a positive SiegeGG rating (1.02) the rest of players in the team currently have negative ratings. Still, the team's experience and individual quality can't be denied.

Head-to-head record

Since M80 joined the Rainbow Six Siege esports circuit, Spacestation have only won four matches against M80 out of a total of eleven. The record itself doesn't look really well for the astronauts.

However, three of those four victories came between September 2024 and October 2025, including two BO3 wins. Their most recent BO3 victory against M80 came in July 2025 when both teams were playing to qualify for the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025.

This being said, the most recent clash between M80 and Spacestation was last month, as M80 secured a flawless win against the astronauts. Therefore, the favorites to claim the victory today are, on paper, M80.

