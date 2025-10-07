Road to Munich: G2 Esports and Team Secret meet for a spot in Munich two months after their Siege X EWC grand final clash

G2 Esports and Team Secret will meet in today's second Upper Bracket Semifinal clash in what will be the teams' first chance to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Munich.

Even though G2 Esports' 0-3 defeat against Team Secret at the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 is still fresh, Team Secret's form in Stage 2 has been a bit shaky. While fans expect a tough series, the overall feeling is that the samurai are slightly ahead of the European mix.

Here's a look at both teams' recent form, previous results, and more:

G2 Esports

G2 Esports have looked great in this stage's group phase as they only lost two games, against Team Falcons and Gen.G Esports. Combining both stages, the samurai were the most consistent in the league with only three defeats in eighteen matches, which saw them finishing at the top of the overall standings with 44 points.

In BO3 series played this year, G2 Esports have also been extremely strong, with their BO3 record in the last six months including victories against Team Falcons, Virtus.pro, Team Secret, FaZe Clan, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and FURIA. At the same time, the samurai come from beating Team Secret in their BO1, which ended in a 7-2 win for the Berlin-based esports organization.

It's also worth mentioning that G2 Esports currently has two players in the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2 Top 5 as Zack "Stompn" Lamb and Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas have SiegeGG ratings of 1.24 and 1.18, respectively. The Brazilian Roberto "Loira" Camargo isn't far behind with a SiegeGG rating of 1.10, with Karl "Alem4o" Zarth (1.07) and Jack "Doki" Robertson (0.98) completing the list.

Team Secret

Team Secret's underwhelming start to the second split, which included defeats against G2 Esports, Team Falcons, and Fnatic, was followed by a streak of six back-to-back wins that saw the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 champions climb up to third place with 17 points.

Team Secret's best player so far this stage has been Marc "jume" Steinmann who currently holds the second-highest SiegeGG rating in the league (1.33), the second-highest K-D, 122-77 (+45), and the highest entry balance, 25-12 (+13).

Despite Team Secret's end to the group phase, the European mix suffered a lot to progress to the Upper Bracket Semifinals as they were two rounds away from falling against the recently-relegated side Wolves Esports.

Head-to-head record

The head-to-head record between G2 Esports and Team Secret sees a clear dominance by the samurai, as they have won eight of the last ten games. However, one of these two defeats was Team Secret's recent BO5 win at the Siege X EWC 2025 grand final, which saw the European mix winning the championship and taking home USD$750,000.

In other words, today's game is a chance for G2 Esports to redeem themselves from their disastrous performance in Riyadh. Although G2 Esports won their BO1 clash against Team Secret in their first game of the split, that surely isn't enough for them.

For more information about Ubisoft, the Spoit Contender Series, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.