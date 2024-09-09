Road to Montreal: Team of the Week 1

With the start of Year 9’s second split, we decided to bring SiegeGG’s Team of the Week as teams will be playing to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal.

SiegeGG’s Team of the Week won’t only include entry fraggers, who usually get the higher ratings. Instead, we will try to create a team based on the different roles a team can have – we know there are other roles, but we have decided to go for the basic ones to make it easy to understand.

Additionally, it’s worth mentioning that SiegeGG’s Team of the Week will only include players from Brazil, Europe, North America, Japan, South Korea, and Asia as we’re not doing stats of the Oceania, LATAM, and MENA leagues. For more information about how a SiegeGG Team of the Week is made, you can check this article.

Stage 2 - Team of the Week 1

Here's our team of the week for the first week of action in the second split of the season:

Entry: Stéphane “Shaiiko” Lebleu

Second entry: Nina “Nina” Abe

Flex: Henrique “Flastry” Pennacchia

Flex: Phuriphat “MrPuncH” Kessaneeyabut

Support: Roman “Forrest” Breaux

Stéphane “Shaiiko” Lebleu

Credit: Rainbow Six Esports Flickr

The Frenchman was crucial in Team BDS’ unbeaten start to the Europe League 2024 Stage 2 with SiegeGG ratings of 1.12 and 1.79 against WYLDE and G2 Esports, respectively.

Despite three of WYLDE’s players making their professional debut in Europe, Usain Bolt’s team put on a fight and unexpectedly got one point against the Esports World Cup champions. The 25-year-old was the second-highest player in the match only behind Josh “Yuzus” Pritchard’s 1.23 and led his teammates with an entry balance of 5-0 (+5).

One day later, Shaiiko stole the show against G2 Esports as the Frenchman went berserk and finished the match with a K-D of 17-5 (+12). As of now, the Team BDS player currently leads the individual standings in Europe with an average SiegeGG rating of 1.42.

Nina “Nina” Abe

After watching this weekend’s action in Japan, I can firmly say that Godzilla wouldn’t stand a chance against SCARZ’s entry Nina. Not even Junji Ito couldn’t think of a horrific player than the 19-year-old to terrorize the Japan League – with him in the team, SCARZ’s reign of terror in the Asian archipelago may never end.

Jokes aside, Nina’s first weekend in the Japan League 2024 Stage 2 has been absolutely brilliant. The former NORTHEPTION player obtained a SiegeGG rating of 1.38 against KINOTROPE gaming, who finished in second place in the first split of the season. However, the best was yet to come as the Japanese went nuclear against Father’s Back with a K-D of 17-2 (+15) and a SiegeGG raing of 2.46. Overall, the SCARZ player currently leads the individual standings with an average rating of 1.86.

Henrique “Flastry” Pennacchia

Credit: Rainbow Six Esports Brasil Flickr

E1 Sports started the stage with two regulation victories against Black Dragons and Keyd Stars, which currently see the blue roster leading the standings of the Brazil League 2024 Stage 2 as the only team with six points.

While mainly playing as a hard breacher and a flex, Flastry was one of the best players of the weekend in Brazil with SiegeGG ratings of 1.39 and 1.42 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. As of now, he’s the second-highest rated player in the league with an average SiegeGG rating of 1.40.

Phuriphat “MrPuncH” Kessaneeyabut

Yes, he has made this weekend’s team, no cap. The former Elevate player MrPuncH led his teammates to an unbeaten start in the Asia League 2024 Stage 2 after victories against Hasib Warriors and FURY.

Although his best rating came against the Bangladeshi roster (1.76), MrPuncH’s best performance came against FURY, who they beat on maximum overtime. Despite playing fifteen rounds, MrPunch averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.65, a KOST of 93, and finished the match with a K-D of 19-8 (+11). If that wasn’t enough, he also had a clutch to his name.

Heading to the second week of action in Asia, MrPunch currently is the second-highest rated player in the league with an average SiegeGG rating of 1.69 and an average KOST of 96.

Roman “Forrest” Breaux

Last but not least, Forrest closes the team after helping Spacestation Gaming to secure two regulation victories against Luminosity Gaming and Oxygen Esports.

The American currently averages the highest SiegeGG rating in the team despite mainly playing as a support for the astronauts. His 1.29 performance against Oxygen Esports was followed by a 1.23 performance against Luminosity Gaming. He’s also the second-highest planter in the North America League 2024 Stage 2 with three plants. Additionally, he has the highest KOST in the league (83).