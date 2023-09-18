Road to Atlanta: Team of the Week 2

Banner image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

Here's how our Team of the Week looks for Stage 2's second week of action! For more information on our criteria, you can check out our Team of the Week 1.

Stage 2 - Team of the Week 2

Entry: Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu (Team BDS)

Second entry: Taylor "Terdsta" Ching (Bleed Esports)

Flex: Felipe "nade" Ferreira (w7m esports)

Flex: Geremías "Geree" Agustín (Knights)

Support: Emílio "Geometrics" Léynez (Soniqs)

Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu

Team BDS' reaction to their initial 5-7 defeat against G2 Esports was what the fans expected from the Frenchmen, as Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu registered SiegeGG ratings of 1.52 and 1.73 against Heroic and MNM Gaming, respectively.

The Six Jönköping Major champions are now in second place in Group B as they will play against Wolves Esports for a chance to top the standings.

Taylor "Terdsta" Ching

Taylor "Terdsta" Ching was Bleed Esports' best player of the week as he averaged a mind-blowing SiegeGG rating of 2.11 after his performances against Dire Wolves and GELIDA Esports.

In only 18 rounds across both matches, the player from New Zealand got a KD of 34-7 (+27) as he led his team to a solid first place on the SEA League standings.

Bleed Esports haven't been defeated in the SEA League yet as they went unbeaten in Stage 1. Unfortunately for them, the team missed out on the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen following a shocking 0-2 defeat against FURY.

Felipe "nade" Ferreira

Felipe "nade" Ferreira has stolen the show in Brazil as his two performances in Week 2 put the Bulls in first place in Group B.

Against Team Liquid, the Brazilian was the best-rated player in w7m esports with a SiegeGG rating of 1.23 and two plants. However, his greatest performance came against Keyd Stars, where he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.99 after clutching two rounds.

Geremías "Geree" Agustín

Geremías "Geree" Agustín's performance for Knights against Team Cruelty saw his team confirming a spot in the LATAM League Deciders.

The Argentinian averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.52 while maining Ash and Smoke. Moreover, he finished the series with a KOST of 91 after 23 rounds played.

Emílio "Geometrics" Leynez

Throughout Week 2, the Mexican completed nine plants in four matches. In the process, the Soniqs player averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1,02.

Despite not being the player that stood out the most for Soniqs, Emílio "Geometrics" Léynez was crucial for the team to end Week 2 with a record of 1-2-1-0.