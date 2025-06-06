Risk and Reward: Applying Siege Tactics to Social Casino Sweepstakes

If you are looking for ways to make your virtual currency last longer on your favourite sweepstakes casinos, then you might like to try applying various proven siege tactics that are commonly used by people who play various iconic video games.

Applying one or more of these siege tactics can also potentially help you place much higher in any online slot tournaments that you participate in, lose fewer hands in certain classic table & card games, and ensure you get the most out of any bonuses that you decide to claim.

Let’s dive straight in to discover more about the interesting connection between siege tactics and sweepstakes casinos, which are also commonly referred to as social gaming sites, no wager casinos or social casinos because they don’t involve any real money gambling and are more community-driven than regular [real money] online casinos.

In other words, these popular iGaming sites provide a legal and low-risk way to enjoy casino-style games (for anyone aged 18 or above).

What are the most common siege tactics used by video game enthusiasts?

In many of the traditional video gaming industry’s most popular titles, such as Tactics Ogre, Total War: Warhammer III, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, to name a few, various siege tactics are used by players to encircle and isolate their opponent’s cities or fortresses that are guarded by besieged forces. The aim is to cut off their escape routes, supplies, and reinforcements.

The most commonly used siege tactics include the following:

Surrounding

Mining

Assaulting with Siege Towers

Careful planning and executing of tactics and strategies

Maintaining positive morale

Breach warfare

Starvation

Trickery and deception

Defence against attacks/sieges

Others include the use of siege engines, rams, and battering rams, as well as modern siege tactics and counter-siege tactics.

How can some of these siege tactics be applied to sweepstakes casinos?

Although sweepstakes casinos and siege games are completely different due to their very nature, there are, however, some basic principles of siege tactics that can be used on sweepstakes casinos. These websites can be easily accessed from any decent-working, Wi-Fi/internet-connected PC or mobile device.

For example, when taking part in online slot machine tournaments, also known as slot rivals, clashes, or duels, players can often use various in-game weapons to steal chips from other players, shield their own chips from attacks, freeze other players and prevent them from earning more chips, and so on.

Therefore, careful planning and a thorough understanding of which tools to use at the right moment can help players win more tournaments and finish in paid positions to win things like more virtual currency, real cash prizes, prize draw ticket entries, merchandise, free spins for selected online slots, casino bonuses, and more.

Similarly, understanding basic blackjack strategy when playing this popular card game and having a basic grasp of the odds and implied probability rates for any other games you play can also help you make more informed betting and gameplay decisions.

Additionally, managing your virtual currency bankroll and playing it safe instead of taking huge risks can help you be more successful. Although sweepstakes casinos aren’t considered real money gambling sites, you can still employ a range of responsible gambling strategies to ensure you hold onto your bankroll for much longer periods.

Taking frequent session breaks and maintaining a positive mindset can also help you be more successful.

Final thoughts

Applying some of these strategies can help mitigate risk and increase your chances of winning (although winning and losing ultimately still come down to luck, don’t forget). It can also help extend your average session time, which gives you longer to play your favourite games.

The important thing to remember is that there are some strategies that sweepstakes casino players can adopt from playing siege games and then apply to some of the games they play or tournaments they participate in at their favourite sweepstakes casinos.

Finally, understanding how wagering requirements work will ensure you get the most out of any bonuses you decide to claim, which can also give your virtual currency a much-needed boost. Just remember to always read the terms and conditions that are attached to any bonuses that you decide to claim.