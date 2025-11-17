Reworked Fortress to replace Skyscraper from Pro League map pool

Operation Tenfold Pursuit was revealed yesterday shortly before M80's win against Team Falcons at the BLAST R6 Major Munich grand final. Although Thatcher's and Fortress' reworks as well as operator balancing changes, anti-cheating features, and more got the viewers extremely excited, there's a small change that can't be ignored: Fortress will replace Skyscraper from the Pro League map pool.

It's fair to say this change won't have an effect on those players who don't really follow the esports scene. However, this is an important announcement for those who do, as this is the first Pro League map pool change since the addition of Lair to replace Oregon, over a year and a half ago.

Since Fortress was released to Rainbow Six Siege in Operation Wind Bastion, many players believed it had the potential to be introduced to the competitive ecosystem. In fact, we know that a votation took place to see if pros would want the map to be added. Unfortunately, Fortress never made it to the professional scene... until now.

The addition of Fortress to the competitive ecosystem is also great news for casual and Ranked players as professional teams will have to build strategies on the map. Logically, as time goes by, regular players will use those in their daily games. This will make playing Fortress easier and more accepted. Something similar happened with Lair and Nighthaven Labs, two maps that wouldn't be played that much but they ended up making a space for themselves a few months after players got used to the strategies and operator lineups seen in Pro League.

Fortress' debut in the competitive map pool should happen after the launch of Operation Tenfold Pursuit. We will likely see the map during the Six Invitational 2026 Open and Closed qualifiers, which will take place between December and January.

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.