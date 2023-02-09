Report: TSM to exit Rainbow Six Siege

According to a Sports Business Journal report, TSM is set to exit Rainbow Six Siege and the NAL.

The SBJ report indicated that Ubisoft was informed of the decision yesterday and comes after TSM's failure to qualify for the ongoing Six Invitational 2023. TSM are the current holders of the Six Invitational caber, having won the world championship in 2022.

The report follows TSM star player Jason "Beaulo" Doty's decision to retire from the competitive game and focus on content creation just under two weeks ago. It also follows the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and the suspension of TSM's $210 million 10-year-long partnership with them.

Update (Feb. 10):

TSM today officially confirmed that it is releasing its Rainbow Six team and is exiting the esport.