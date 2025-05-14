RE:L0:AD Playoffs bracket revealed

Following the conclusion of the six matches played in the fifth round of RE:L0:AD we finally know the eight teams that will take part in the competition's playoff.

Overall, the final stage of RE:L0:AD will include three South America League teams in LOUD, w7m esports, and FURIA Esports, three APAC League teams in CAG Osaka, Elevate, and BNK FEARX, and one team each from the North America League and the Europe and MENA League in Wildcard and Team Falcons, respectively.

To shape RE:L0:AD's Playoffs bracket, Ubisoft didn't make a draw or allowed lower-placed teams to pick higher-placed rosters, like in previous days. Instead, the teams' seeding has done the whole job: the top seed will play against the eighth, the second will play against the seventh, the third against the sixth, and the fourth against the fifth.

Therefore, RE:L0:AD's Playoff bracket will include the following matches:

LOUD (1st) vs. FURIA Esports (8th)

CAG Osaka (2nd) vs. BNK FEARX (7th)

Elevate (3rd) vs. Wildcard (6th)

w7m esports (4th) vs. Team Falcons (5th)

The toughest side of the bracket surely is the top part, which includes the main favorites to win the competition: FURIA Esports, LOUD, w7m esports, and Team Falcons. Combining these three teams we have a Six Invitational sledgehammer and three BLAST R6 Major trophies, an Esports World Cup, two Six Invitational grand finals, five BLAST R6 Major grand finals, among many other international and regional honors.

Meanwhile, the bottom part of the bracket is a complete Cinderella tale. No matter what team reaches RE:L0:AD's grand final, it will be the biggest surprise in the recent history of Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene.

