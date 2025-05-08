"Our main goal is to play in front of the crowd": Peres talks about LOUD, Daffodil's signing, and playing RE:L0:AD on home soil

When looking back at the Six Invitational 2025 the picture of FaZe Clan lifting the sledgehammer is one of the first to come to mind. However, the Brazilians weren't the only winners in Boston's MGM Music Hall.

Against all of the odds, two of the three orgless mixes that took part in the Six Invitational 2025 reached the Finals: Unwanted and RazaH Company. After clashing in the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals, the North Americans took down the Brazilians as they ended up finishing in fourth and fifth - sixth place, respectively.

Despite not taking home the sledgehammer, the ten players involved in that clash secured an even more important win: they proved to the world their Siege careers were far from being over.

Against the wishes of most of the fans, the North American mix didn't stay together as players got different offers from teams including M80, Cloud9, DarkZero Esports, and Oxygen Esports. On the other hand, the Brazilian squad didn't have to go through the same situation as LOUD acquired the majority of the team and its staff.

Although some may think Unwanted had what was needed to make a deep Six Invitational run, including highly-talented, experienced, and even international champions, nobody could have thought the same about RazaH Company.

Formed by players with extensive careers in their home region, the Brazilian lineup only combined a handful of international performances. In fact, the team's second-place finish in the Brazil League 2024 Stage 1 under E1 Sports was followed by three back-to-back defeats against APAC rosters at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester. As the team missed out on the Esports World Cup 2024 and the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, the roster quickly went down the history books as a one stage wonder.

Surprisingly enough, after parting ways with E1 Sports, the Brazilians got back on track and qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 after defeating Keyd Stars and Black Dragons twice. Plain and simple, the Brazilians had surprisingly booked a ticket to Boston one month after having been dropped from E1 Sports.

All of a sudden, the team had one month to prepare to face some of the best teams in the world. Logically, an orgless mix that qualifies for the Six Invitational suddenly becomes the target of parties that are interested in joining the Rainbow Six Siege scene. However, Vitor "Peres" Peres was clear in a pre-Six Invitational 2025 interview with SiegeGG: they would only accept "really good offers" because "100% of the prize to us is better than one or two months of salary."

With RE:L0:AD being just around the corner, SiegeGG interviewed Peres once again to talk about the Six Invitational 2025, LOUD, and the team's future steps in Ubisoft's competitive scene.

It's fair to say not many people knew what to expect from RazaH Company at the Six Invitational 2025. Nevertheless, the team only needed one game to steal the show in Boston as the Brazilians took down DarkZero Esports in their first group stage match. One day later, the team's victory over PSG Talon saw them climbing to first place with seven points. Eventually, RazaH Company finished in second place with ten points, the same tally as the future Six Invitational 2025 grand finalists Team BDS.

"It wasn't an obligation, it wasn't an expectation. We wanted to get into the playoffs, but we weren't putting on so much pressure on us, we were like, let's see how it's going to be," Peres revealed.

Despite RazaH Company's brilliant group stage performance, the Brazilians weren't seen as a hard nut to crack yet. However, that suddenly changed after they took down Shopify Rebellion, who had looked decent after finishing in third place in Group B — which was seen as the Group of Death.

Following the team's win against Shopify Rebellion, the Brazilians faced off against Group D's top seed Virtus.pro. The match ended in tears of joy for RazaH Company, as they took down the Bears and secured a spot for the Six Invitational 2025 Finals. Against all odds, the orgless mix would play in front of the Boston crowd.

"The most important thing that we learnt is that the matches on these tournaments are kind of different than some matches in Brazil, like the match we played against VP: I think I have never played a match like that. For everyone on the team, it's good to know how to play against them right now, that type of style, and we learn a lot about the way we need to work, the way we need to be prepared for the tournament," Peres said.

Following RazaH Company's victories in the Playoffs, the fans' perception of the Brazilians radically changed. For some, all of a sudden, they were a threat; for some others, a Cinderella to support. However, the back-then reigning world champions FURIA Esports pushed them to the Lower Bracket after a one-sided 2-0 series.

Finally, on February 14, 2025, the remaining two orgless rosters clashed in an elimination match that ended in an unwanted result for the Brazilians: the 0-2 defeat meant their run at the Six Invitational 2025 had concluded. It also meant they would take home USD$135,000.

After their performances in Boston, it was hard to ignore the team's efforts and, obviously, rumors started to take over the scene. However, what some people didn't know is that the talks had began before the Six Invitational 2025 had kicked off.

According to Peres, LOUD's interest was there before the tournament had began. "It started before Boston but, like, just talks, so we knew we had the possibility. But after Boston, we knew that we were on the good place, we already knew that we could be on LOUD, because the negotiations were going," the Brazilian explained.

Five weeks after Ubisoft revealed the addition of the Brazilian powerhouse to the R6 Share 2025 Program, the green brand announced the signing of the Six Invitational 2025 Top 6 lineup with a small change: the players decided to replace Henrique "Flastry" Pennacchia to add Victor "Daffodil" Pedron.

"He (Flastry) is a really good player, we really like him and he's a friend, but there were some things that we thought that would be better with Daffodil, this was our main motivation."

"He's one of those players that gives the most out of him, he works a lot, every time we go to sleep he's watching VODs of the day, he's trying to improve, he's a guy that I am absolutely sure he's going to improve every time because he puts so much effort throughout the day. He's a little bit more aggressive than Flastry, so that's good for the way we play, because sometimes we're more aggressive and having someone with this aggression is better for us," Peres explained.

Seeing LOUD in Rainbow Six Siege scene makes every Brazilian fan proud. It's a another sign of Rainbow Six Siege's constant growth in the region, and will surely force more eyes to turn to the country's top flight, ultimately improving the overall level of the league.

However, for LOUD's players, this means they will have to carry with the organization's weight and expectations: LOUD's name is no joke in Brazil. Peres is aware of that as he spoke about it.

"To be honest, this is the first time that everyone on our team is going to play in such a big org, we will see how it's going to be, the pressure, it's going to be a new experience," he explained. "We have a psychologist, he's really good, he's already helping us a lot," he added.

LOUD's debut in Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene will be on home soil as RE:L0:AD is taking place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. "Our main goal is to play in front of the crowd, this is going to give us so much motivation," he added.

While the team is thrilled to have the chance to compete for LOUD, their first match won't be an easy test: the Brazilians will make their debut against the Esports World Cup 2024 champions, two-time BLAST R6 Major and Six Invitational 2025 grand finalists... Team Falcons.

Despite no opposition at international competitions is supposed to be a children's game, the Brazilians are fueled by LOUD's legacy, the fans' hopes, and, above all, the team's past experiences — especially at the Six Invitational 2025.

"Everyone on our team wanted to play SI, it was a horrible feeling to watch all the crowd cheering for other players and not us, so I think that's going to be some really good motivation," Peres concluded.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.