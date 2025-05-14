RE:L0:AD Day 5 MVP: Kheyze

Diego "Kheyze" Zanello has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP for RE:L0:AD's Day 5 after his performance for FURIA Esports in their 7-3 victory against FaZe Clan.

The Black Panthers' win against the Six Invitational 2025 champions allowed the Brazilians to keep themselves alive in the competition. Before today, the roster had taken down Elevate, Team BDS, and Team Secret, while also losing against DarkZero Esports in the fourth round of competition.

The Six Invitational 2024 champions domianted FaZe Clan on Kafe Dostoyevsky as they won four of their six attacking rounds. On defense, the team closed out the match quickly after winning three of their four rounds.

All in all, Kheyze was clearly the best player of the match. Here's a look at his numbers against the North American lineup:

SiegeGG rating : 1.67

: 1.67 KD (+/-) : 15-7 (+8)

: 15-7 (+8) Entry : 3-1 (+2)

: 3-1 (+2) KOST : 80%

: 80% KPR : 1.50

: 1.50 Survival : 30%

: 30% Operators mained: Gridlock and Smoke

FURIA Esports' next match will be against LOUD in the final RE:L0:AD quarterfinal match.

Here are the players that claimed SiegeGG MVPs in RE:L0:AD before FURIA Esports' Kheyze:

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X and RE:L0:AD, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.