RE:L0:AD Day 4 MVP: NoaUrz

Noah "NoaUrz" Urwitz has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP of RE:L0:AD's Day 4 after his performance for Team Secret in their 7-1 win against M80.

In terms of results, Team Secret have been one of the strongest sides in RE:L0:AD as they beat Team Liquid, LOUD, and M80 throughout the initial four days of action. The squad's only defeat so far was against the Six Invitational 2024 champions FURIA Esports.

Against M80, Team Secret absolutely dominated on Clubhouse as the Europeans won five of their six attacks. The roster eventually closed the match with two back-to-back successful defenses.

All in all, NoaUrz was clearly the best player of the match. Here's a look at his numbers against the North American lineup:

SiegeGG rating : 2.11

: 2.11 KD (+/-) : 15-5 (+10)

: 15-5 (+10) Entry : 2-0 (+2)

: 2-0 (+2) KOST : 100%

: 100% KPR : 1.88

: 1.88 Survival : 38%

: 38% Operators mained: Ace and Mira

After the victory against M80, Team Secret now stands in 13th place on the standings and will play against Wildcard for a chance to qualify for RE:L0:AD's Playoffs.

Here are the players that claimed SiegeGG MVPs in RE:L0:AD before w7m esports' Paluh:

