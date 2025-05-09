RE:L0:AD Day 1 Preview: Everything you need to know about each Round 1 match!

With RE:L0:AD kicking off this weekend, it's time to set our eyes on the first-ever Rainbow Six Siege X competition.

The 20 Partnered Teams included in the R6 Share 2025 program have been invited to face off against in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in a very special competition. The tournament, known as RE:L0:AD, includes a mind-blowing format made of a bullet system and wildcards.

With a prize pool of USD$520,000, RE:L0:AD will offer fans and competitors a first look at Rainbow Six Siege X. It will also be the last tournament before the regional top flight leagues begin in June 2025, right after Rainbow Six Siege X goes live.

Here's everything you need to know about this Saturday's action!

Note: All matches will be played starting from 5 PM CEST, all of them will be BO1 series.

CAG Osaka vs. BNK FEARX

Two APAC North 2025 contestants will face off against in one of the two first RE:L0:AD clashes as CAG Osaka will take on BNK FEARX.

While South Korean and Japanese teams aren't exactly known for making many changes in the same transfer window, the game between CAG Osaka and BNK FEARX will offer us the chance to see three new signings in action: Takashi "Arcully" Ono for CAG Osaka, and the former Dplus duo Jo "coted" Sung-jun and Park "Woogiman" Jin-wook for BNK FEARX.

Historically, both teams have met seven times, with the Japanese winning five of those. The South Koreans haven't taken down the Cyclops since October 2022, when both teams met in the third stage of the APAC League North 2022. Since then, the Japanese have won a BO5 series and three back-to-back BO3 matches.

FURIA Esports vs. Elevate

Elevate's first match with a full Brazilian lineup will be against the Brazilian powerhouse FURIA Esports.

The Black Panthers come from a season with mixed results. After winning every international championship in the BLAST competitive under w7m esports, the Brazilians struggled to adapt to the meta changes introduced at the start of Year 9. However, the season ended with a great result for FURIA Esports, as the Black Panthers finished in third place at the Six Invitational 2025.

While seeing world champions playing Rainbow Six Siege X for the first time already sounds exciting, all eyes will probably be on Elevate's Brazilian debut. The team led by the Six Invitational 2021 winner Gustavo "Psycho" Rigal will make its first official appearance on home soil, just before traveling to Asia to compete in the Asia League 2025 Stage 1.

Cloud9 vs. PSG Talon

Cloud9's new Rainbow Six Siege lineup will make its debut against South Korea's best roster, PSG Talon.

Led by the former Unwanted and Oxygen Esports player Mitch "Dream" Malson, Cloud9's North American roster are favorites to take down PSG Talon after the departure of Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten from the South Korean roster.

Regardless of what people may think about the clash, PSG Talon's end to the Six Invitational 2025 clearly indicates teams shouldn't feel comfortable around the South Koreans as they took down DarkZero Esports and Team BDS before being knocked out of the competition.

Wildcard vs. SCARZ

Wildcard's last and only performance so far at an international competition was at the Six Invitational 2020 back when the roster competed in Oceania's top flight. Five years later, and almost three years after moving to the North America's professional scene, Wildcard will take part in another international Rainbow Six Siege competition.

Seeing Wildcard playing international Siege isn't the only thrilling part of the team competing in Rio de Janeiro. Instead, Wildcard playing in RE:L0:AD means fans will have the chance to see the North America League's two new imports Leonardo "Dash" Lopes and Joan "bbYSharKK" Benito in action.

The team's first rivals will be SCARZ. The three times Japan League champions have made multiple signings after another underwhelming international season, including the arrivals of Taiyo "Ayagator" Hirayama and Yuuta "Tyopi" Yanagi. Additionally, SCARZ's match against Wildcard will also be the team's first game with Juusei "Eclair" Oura as the roster's head coach.

DarkZero Esports vs. Fnatic

Five years after Fnatic's Top 6 finish at the Six Invitational 2020, Fnatic is back to an international Rainbow Six Siege competition. It's been a long journey for the esports organization; after moving from Oceania's top flight to the APAC North and the Japan League, Fnatic moved their Rainbow Six Siege operations to Europe.

Fnatic's first opponent in RE:L0:AD will be DarkZero Esports, a team that had to make multiple changes in the winter transfer window as the roster welcomed Zachary "SpiriTz" Dionne and the former Natus Vincere, G2 Esports, Soniqs, and M80 player Ben "CTZN" McMillan.

Team Falcons vs. LOUD

After acquiring Team BDS' Rainbow Six Siege roster, Team Falcons have suddenly become a leading force in Ubisoft's competitive scene. The French-majority roster comes from an almost-perfect season, as they were three BO5s away from winning absolutely everything during Year 9.

The Europeans will make their debut for Team Falcons against LOUD. The Brazilian powerhouse joined the scene after picking up the majority of RazaH Company's members, and will make a first Rainbow Six Siege appearance on home soil. However, the team's first test in green colors is going to be a difficult one; will they be able to pass it?

FaZe Clan vs. Team BDS

Don't judge a book by its cover. Although this may look like a replay of the Six Invitational 2025 grand final, that's exactly not the case — Team BDS selling its previous Rainbow Six Siege lineup to Team Falcons means a replay would include the latter and FaZe Clan.

The clash will give fans the chance to see Team BDS' new Rainbow Six Siege lineup for the first time. Including the Six Invitational 2023 champion Jake "Virtue" Grannan, the former Wolves Esports players Nicolas "P4" Rimbaud and Vivien "Lasmooo" Berthelot, the former Team Falcons player Roberto "Robby" Pintarelli, and the Dutch talent Davey "Freq" Hendriks, the team's potential in the long run is there — especially considering that the team is coached by the highly-experienced Laurie "Lyloun" Lagier, Louis "Helbee" Bureau, and Loïc "Eden" Sennepin.

Although the players still has a big ceiling above their heads, the team's first test will be against the current world champions FaZe Clan. Logically, the Brazilians are the favorites to win the game.

G2 Esports vs. Spacestation Gaming

G2 Esports and Spacestation Gaming will clash in their first RE:L0:AD match. This means that the Six Invitational 2023 champions Karl "Alem4o" Zarth and Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli will face off against for the first time since both players went different ways.

The first clash between both players wasn't long ago. At the Six Invitational 2025, the astronauts took down the Europeans, who had topped the standings of Group A. Despite eventually being knocked out of the competition and finishing in 5th - 6th place, Spacestation was the only team capable of putting both FaZe Clan and Team BDS between a rock and a hard place. Following the signing of Ethan "Nuers" James, the astronauts could be North America's best shot at success this season.

w7m esports vs. M80

M80's new Rainbow Six Siege lineup, which includes four of the five players that became BLAST R6 Major champions under Beastcoast in Manchester, England, will make its official debut against the BLAST R6 Major Montreal champions w7m esports. It will also be Fabian "Fabian" Hallsten's debut for M80 after spending last year in PSG Talon.

It won't only be time for debuts in M80, though, as the clash will be Luccas "Paluh" Molina's first match for the Bulls. After over six years in Team Liquid, the Brazilian has been reunited with his former teammate Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes.

Team Secret vs. Team Liquid

Curiously enough, Paluh's debut for w7m esports clashes with Team Liquid's first match without the 25-year-old since November 2018.

The Blue Cavalry's results throughout the last two years have been nowhere close where the team wants to be, with the Brazilians' last Six Invitational Top 6 finish being in February 2022. Despite the team's consistency in Brazil, which allowed the players to compete internationally and get decent results from time to time, it was about time to make tweaks to Liquid's Rainbow Six Siege project.

Shortly after the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2025, the Brazilians parted ways with their IGL Lorenzo "Lagonis" Volpi, the coach Vitor "hugzord" Hugo, and the previously mentioned Paluh. Instead, the Blue Cavalry signed Lucas "Dias Lucas" Dias and Gabriel "AsK" Santos, and decided to promote Moisés "Tiseis" Oliveira to the coach position while signing Lucas "Lenda" Diniz as the roster's new analyst.

Team Liquid's first official opponent since the changes will be Team Secret, who have also gone through some lineup tweaks during the transfer window. After parting ways with Jake "Virtue" Grannan and Dawid "Gruby" Marciniak, the European mix added Yanis "Mowwwgli" Dahmani and Noah "NoaUrz" Urwitz.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.