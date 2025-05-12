RE:L0:AD Day 3 Preview: Everything you need to know about each Round 3 match!

Following the conclusion of the first two days of RE:L0:AD action, we have just reached the equator of the competition's group stage. Today, we expect teams to use their 1v1 Duel cards and Extended Mag Cards.

So, here's everything you need to know about RE:L0:AD's Day 3!

Note: For information about RE:L0:AD's format, you can check our guide here.

Team Secret vs. FURIA Esports

After using their Chicken Out Card to avoid a clash against Team Falcons, Team Secret couldn't do the same with FURIA Esports.

So far, the Brazilians have looked extremely dominant in RE:L0:AD. The Black Panthers have perfectly adapted to the reworked operator ban phase, which has seen them becoming a very reliable roster.

The team's duo João "Jv92" Vitor and Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia are two of the best three players in the competition, averaging SiegeGG ratings of 1.58 and 1.48 — only separated by Zachary "SpiriTz" Dionne's 1.51.

Later today, the Six Invitational 2024 champions will have to face off against Team Secret, whose victories have come against the Brazilian sides of Team Liquid and LOUD.

CAG Osaka vs. Team BDS

Following an underwhelming performance against BNK FEARX, the Cyclops got back on track with a strong performance against Elevate's Brazilian roster. With the Japanese's 7-3 victory, the Six Invitational 2025 Top 12 roster managed to restore their initial tally of six bullets.

Today, it's fair to say the Cyclops will have to face an even more difficult test. After back-to-back defeats against the Six Invitational champions of FaZe Clan and FURIA Esports, Team BDS are now between a rock and a hard place. A victory today against the Japanese is extremely needed, otherwise things will get messy for the newly assembled European mix.

PSG Talon vs. Elevate

After back-to-back defeats against the North American lineups of Cloud9 and M80, PSG Talon will face off against Elevate. Despite the team's squad being Brazilian, it's worth remembering these two teams could clash in the APAC League 2025.

The South Koreans were completely smashed by their former coach Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten's new team, M80. The North Americ

an lineup got a flawless victory over the South Koreans as PSG Talon could only get a combined amount of eight kills in seven rounds

Meanwhile, Elevate have been struggling so far in RE:L0:AD as the Brazilians lost against FURIA Esports and CAG Osaka. However, the team could be in front of a great opportunity to get back some valuable bullets.

SCARZ vs. Cloud9

Overall, SCARZ have been the worst side in RE:L0:AD so far. In their two matches against Wildcard and Fnatic, the Japanese lineup could only win one round out of a possible fifteen. Therefore, this automatically makes them a target to every side looking to add bullets to their chambers.

With the Japanese being the ones picking an opponent for today's games, Cloud9 happily accepted their challenge. The North Americans are expected to use their Extended Mag Card against SCARZ in an attempt to get back to the top of the RE:L0:AD standings.

G2 Esports vs. Wildcard

Following two one-sided defeats against Spacestation Gaming and BNK FEARX, G2 Esports are now between a rock and a hard place. The samurai will have a shot at improving their situation against Wildcard, who defeated SCARZ on Day 1 but lost to Team Falcons on Day 2.

LOUD vs. Fnatic

LOUD and Fnatic have had completely contrary experiences in RE:L0:AD. In the first day of action, the Brazilians took down the Esports World Cup 2024 champions Team Falcons while Fnatic was beaten by DarkZero Esports. However, the orange brand redeemed themselves on Day 2 as they got a flawless victory against SCARZ, while the Brazilians narrowly lost to Team Secret.

While on paper LOUD have showed a stronger face, Fnatic are the ones ahead on the standings. Therefore, we expect the Brazilians to risk a bigger amount of bullets as a positive result here is very much needed to keep their hopes alive.

FaZe Clan vs. Team Liquid

Although it's just the third day of RE:L0:AD action, fans will be glad to see FaZe Clan and Team Liquid facing off against in Rio de Janeiro. After all, this clash is known as Brazil's Clasico due to the organization's large legacies in the region.

While Team Liquid redeemed themselves with a victory over Cloud9 after being beaten by Team Secret in the first day of action, the Six Invitational 2025 champions FaZe Clan took down Team BDS before falling against w7m esports.

Team Falcons vs. M80

It seems like rosters don't really want to be Team Falcons' friends. So far, Team Falcons is the only team that has suffered the effect of the Chicken Out Cards, as BNK FEARX and Team Secret used their respective wildcard to avoid facing off against the Europeans.

Following a poor start to the competition with a 4-7 defeat against LOUD, the Esports World Cup 2024 champions redeemed themselves against Wildcard. Today, the team will have the chance to add another victory as they will play against M80.

Although the North American lineup has gone through some changes since the end of the Six Invitational 2025, the roster has looked really strong on Rainbow Six Siege X. The team's initial maximum overtime defeat against w7m esports was followed by a 7-0 win against Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten's former team, PSG Talon, which meant the North Americans added an extra two bullets to their chamber.

Spacestation Gaming vs. BNK FEARX

Unexpectedly enough, BNK FEARX's super South Korean roster has had an outstanding start to RE:L0:AD after back-to-back victories against CAG Osaka and G2 Esports. Logically, the most unpredictable result was the team's 7-1 win against the Six Invitational 2023 champions. If the Foxes had been able to claim a flawless win, they would be leading the standings heading to the third day of action.

Regardless of what could have happened, and despite the South Koreans' strong performances withing the first two days of action, Spacestation Gaming chose the Asian roster as their contenders for Round 3. The astronauts had a sweet start to the competition with a 7-4 win over G2 Esports, but DarkZero Esports handled them their first defeat one day later.

w7m esports vs. DarkZero Esports

The Bulls have been one of the better teams in the competition in terms of results, as their initial maximum overtime win against M80 was followed by a 7-5 victory against the Six Invitational 2025 champions FaZe Clan.

However, today's test will probably be the team's hardest challenge so far. The Brazilians will have to face off against DarkZero Esports, who have beaten Fnatic and Spacestation Gaming so far.