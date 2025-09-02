Rainbow Six Siege X release second wave of Esports Legacy Sets

With the release of Rainbow Six Siege X and Operation Daybreak, Ubisoft didn't just launch a big bunch of major changes that affected Siege's game play; they also introduced brand new bundles for both their casual and competitive fans.

While Valkyrie's Paragon bundle stole the show, esports fans probably set their eyes on the first wave of Esports Legacy Sets, including bundles inspired in the Six Charlotte Major and the Six Invitational 2017. With the launch of Operation High Stakes, Ubisoft is releasing a second wave of Esports Legacy Sets, this time for Deimos and Kaid.

What are Rainbow Six Siege X's Esports Legacy Sets?

In Rainbow Six Siege X, Esports Legacy Sets are bundles dedicated to specific esports events. Ubisoft's idea behind releasing Esports Legacy Sets is to commemorate and remember some of the best players that have happened in Siege's competitive scene.

Moreover, Esports Legacy Sets also bring the casual community closer to the esports scene. So far, the operators that have got an Esports Legacy Set are Thermite, Frost, Deimos, and Kaid. As you can check out Thermite and Frost's bundles here, let's focus now on today's additions.

Keep in mind that Esports Legacy Sets are part of the R6 Share Program. This means that 20% of the proceeds generated by the sale of these bundles will be distributed among the R6 Circuit organizations.

Deimos Legacy Set

The Deimos Legacy Set is inspired by the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, which was played in May 2024. The competition's trophy was Deimos, so, logically, it makes a lot of sense to see the attacker being the face of this bundle.

The Deimos Legacy Set includes the following items:

Manchester Memories '24 headgear

Manchester Memories '24 uniform

Deadlock weapon skin for the Vendetta .44

Duck Hunt weapon skin for the M590A1

Ride or Die for the AK-74M

Manchester Memories '24 operator card portrait

Manchester Major '24 universal weapon charm

Regarding the price, the Deimos Legacy Set is 1,680 R6 Credits. However, if you're part of Ubisoft's Membership program, or if you have Operation High Stakes' Battle Pass, the Deimos Legacy Set is 1,512 R6 Credits. This is because these players have a 10% discount in Rainbow Six Siege X's in-game shop.

Kaid Legacy Set

The Kaid Legacy Set is inspired by the Six Invitational 2025, which was played earlier this year. This Esports Legacy Set features Kaid so the weapon skins included are obviously the ones Kaid has access to.

The Kaid Elite Set includes the following items:

Siege Invitational '25 headgear

Siege Invitational '25 uniform

C4K weapon skin for the LFP586

EZPZ weapon skin for the .44 Mag Semi-Auto

Guard Dog weapon skin for the AUG A3

Slugsensei weapon skin for the TCSG12

Boston Showdown '25 operator card background

Siege Invitational '25 universal weapon charm

Just like Deimos' Esports Legacy Set, Kaid's is 1,680 R6 Credits. If you're part of Ubisoft's Membership program or if you have access to the Premium Battle Pass, the price is reduced to 1,512 R6 Credits.

Esports Legacy Set Bundle

If you want to purchase both bundles, you should buy them at the same time by acquiring the Esports Legacy Set Bundle. This includes both collections and a universal drone skin called Difficult Choices.

The Esports Legacy Set Bundle costs 2,430 R6 Credits for Membership and Premium Battle Pass owners. This is 594 R6 Credits cheaper than purchasing them individually. Meanwhile, the Esports Legacy Set Bundle costs 2,700 R6 Credits for players who aren't part of the Rainbow Six Siege X Membership or don't have Operation High Stakes' Premium Battle Pass.

For more information about Ubisoft, Operation High Stakes, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.