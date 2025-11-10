Rainbow Six Siege X next season to be called Operation Tenfold Pursuit

Ubisoft have revealed that the upcoming season of Rainbow Six Siege X will be called Operation Tenfold Pursuit. While an official announcement hasn't been made yet, the name of the season as well as its reveal time can be found on this official Ubisoft blog post.

Operation Tenfold Pursuit will be Rainbow Six Siege X's fourth season of Year 10. It will be this year's final season as Year 11 will kick off shortly after the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2026.

So far, we know that Operation Tenfold Pursuit will include a primary weapon that will be given to multiple operators, a full rework for a chosen casual map that will be added to the Ranked playlist, an operator remaster, tweaks to the Ranked matchmaking system, and many, many more changes. These are crucial, especially at a time where Save Siege has stolen the show.

Rainbow Six Siege X's new season, Operation Tenfold Pursuit, will be revealed on November 16 at 5 PM CET. The reveal will take place in Germany, Munich, shortly before the start of the BLAST R6 Major Munich grand finals.

As in previous reveals and new seasons, we expect Ubisoft to allow players to try out Operation Tenfold Pursuit one day after its reveal. Therefore, this means that the Operation Tenfold Pursuit Test Server should open on November 17.

If you're already wondering when Operation Tenfold Pursuit, we've also got you covered: we expect Operation Tenfold Pursuit to be released between December 2 and December 3.

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.