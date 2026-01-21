Primary Subject : Esports World Cup 2026

: Esports World Cup 2026 Key Update : The Esports World Cup Foundation announced the total prize pool and tournament-specific prize pools, including Rainbow Six Siege X's, as well as the number of teams involved.

: The Esports World Cup Foundation announced the total prize pool and tournament-specific prize pools, including Rainbow Six Siege X's, as well as the number of teams involved. Status : Confirmed

: Confirmed Last Verified : January 21, 2026

: January 21, 2026 Rainbow Six Siege X Esports World Cup 2026 will involve 22 teams and include a staggering prize pool of USD$2M.

The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) has revealed a total prize pool of USD$75M to be shared across the 25 competitions that will shape the Esports World Cup 2026, set to be played between July 6 throughout August 23.

As in the last two years, Rainbow Six Siege X is one of the 25 titles that shape the Esports World Cup. The announcement made by the EWCF on January 20 included a glance at initial details of all of the competitions involved, including Ubisoft's title.

The Rainbow Six Siege X Esports World Cup 2026 will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, between August 4 and August 14. This alone is already a significant upgrade to previous editions, as the competitions held in 2024 and 2025 lasted a total of five days, giving barely any rest to the players involved—which is tremendously important especially considering Riyadh's heat.

Additionally, the EWCF also unveiled details regarding the number of teams that will participate in the Esports World Cup 2026. In Rainbow Six Siege X's case there will be a total of 22 squads involved, with the tournament offering a staggering USD$2M prize pool.

The Esports World Cup 2026 will have a significant impact in the BLAST R6 Esports 2026-27 calendar as the winner of the competition will automatically qualify for the Six Invitational 2027—the most important tournament in Rainbow Six Siege X's esports circuit.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.