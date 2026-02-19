Rainbow Six Siege to release one brand-new operator every season starting from Year 12

During the Six Invitational 2026 and after the Year 11 Roadmap reveal, Ubisoft announced their decision to go back to releasing one operator every season starting from Year 12.

Ubisoft's decision comes after years of combining brand-new operator releases with operator remasters. Some of the most recent operator remasters include Recruit, Clash, Blackbeard, and Thatcher's remasters, as well as the upcoming remaster of Dokkaebi and another one yet to be revealed that will be launched in Year 11 Season 4.

Meanwhile, new operators in Rainbow Six Siege include Deimos, Rauora, Denari, and Skopós, as well as the upcoming launch of Solid Snake and another brand-new operator that will be released in Year 11 Season 3.

Ubisoft switching back to the one-brand-new-operator per season formula is a clear indicator of their intentions to bring more surprising content to the community. This means that a new operator will be released to the game every three months, with four brand-new operators being released every year.

This logically has its ups and downs. The ups are clear: players will have more possibilities and more content to enjoy. The excitement will be bigger and the content given to players will be fresher.

However, the downs are also worth mentioning: Rainbow Six Siege is a very complicated game, so adding more operators means players will more gadgets and utility to consider. At the same time, it can be a bit difficult to sustain in the long run, as Ubisoft will have to combine the tasks of innovating but also improving the already existing-features. As long as a balance can be met, it should be alright.

It's a double-edged sword, but the truth is that the announcement has got the community thrilled. Going back to the pace used in Rainbow Six Siege's golden era is a big attempt in actually making Rainbow Six Siege big again. Now, it's time for Ubisoft to prove that's not a mirage and it can actually happen.