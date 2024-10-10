Rainbow Six Siege tease the return of Halloween game mode Doktor's Curse

With Halloween being just around the corner, Rainbow Six Siege fans are already waiting for the return of the game's most popular time-limited playlist: Doktor's Curse. While it was unclear if the playlist would be back, Rainbow Six Siege's video released on October 10 has cleared out any possible doubt.

As revealed in Rainbow Six Siege's official X account, Doktor's Curse will be back in the game on October 16. Although the teaser doesn't include a date for the conclusion of the event, we expect Doktor's Curse to be available in the game until the first week of November.

Doktor's Curse is a hide-and-seek game mode where the attackers (hunters) go after the defenders (monsters). While the hunters can kill the monsters with their unique Sledgehammers, the monsters can run away using abilities like a speed boost or invisibility. Additionally, both hunters and monsters can also use their operator gadgets.

In previous editions of Doktor's Curse, players could use operators like Lion, Jackal, Pulse, and Sledge as hunters, and operators like Ela, Smoke, Gridlock, Kapkan, and Frost as monsters. However, this year's Doktor's Curse trailer includes Fenrir's gadget. Therefore, we expect the defender to be included in this year's edition.

Another of the reasons why fans love Doktor's Curse is the cosmetics included in the game mode, especially the headgear. For instance, Iana's Doktor's Curse bundle includes a 3D weapon skin and a headgear full of what looks like tentacles. Unfortunately, it's unclear if her bundle will make a return this month.

