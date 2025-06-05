Rainbow Six Siege reveal Paragon skin for Valkyrie's MPX

Rainbow Six Siege have unveiled a first look at Valkyrie's MPX Paragon skin. This will be the first bundle of this kind released to the game, as the weapon skin includes a special animation that will be triggered when inspecting the gun.

As seen in the video attached above, the weapon inspect animation for Valkyrie's Paragon skin makes the gun levitate for a few seconds before turning into a sword. After moving the sword around, the weapon goes back to its original form.

This is the most ambitious weapon skin to ever be released to Rainbow Six Siege... and it won't be the last one. With the arrival of Rainbow Six Siege X and with DX12 having been fully deployed since Operation Prep Phase, the game's skin designers will be able to introduce more skins like Valkyrie's Paragon skin to Rainbow Six Siege.

If you can't wait to get your hands on the skin, we're pleased to say you won't have to wait long: Valkyrie's MPX Paragon skin will be released on June 17, one week after Rainbow Six Siege X is released.

However, not all players feel the hype. A big part of Rainbow Six Siege's community believes these type of skins shouldn't be released to the game as they aren't realistic enough. Be as it may, the addition of these is nothing but good news to Rainbow Six Siege fans, and, logically, Ubisoft's.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg