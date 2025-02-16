Rainbow Six Siege's brand-new international competition Reload to take place in Rio de Janeiro

While the Six Invitational 2025 is the time to crown a new world champion, it's also Ubisoft's chance to show the future of Rainbow Six Siege to the game's cornerstone: the community.

Right before the clash between FaZe Clan and FURIA Esports, Ubisoft unveiled the future of R6 Share 2025, including the arrivals of two new esports organizations to the circuit in LOUD and Cloud9.

However, that wasn't the only update announced in Boston, Massachusetts, regarding the future of the competitive scene. As unveiled at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, Ubisoft and BLAST have decided to reduce the number of BLAST R6 Majors from two to one, and, instead, replacing the May edition for a brand-new competition called Reload.

While Ubisoft didn't unveil any information regarding Reload's format, Ubisoft revealed the tournament's location as the first international event of Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10 will be played in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

According to Rainbow Six Siege Esports' official announcement, the tournament will take place in the Arena Carioca 1 from May 16 to May 18. Fans will be able to get their tickets on February 19.

Reload will be Rainbow Six Siege's first international competition since the Six Invitational 2024. The tournament played in Sao Paulo is remembered as the best one in the game's history because of the great storylines and the matches that took place in the venue, as well as selling out the 10,000 sit arena.

