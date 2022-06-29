Rainbow Six Siege releases LTM Golden Gun, includes Neighborhood map

Rainbow Six Siege has released a seven-day event called Golden Gun. It's not the first time players get the chance to play this game mode, as Golden Gun hits the game every now and then.

In case you don't know about this game mode or if you want to know more about it, keep on reading.

What is Golden Gun in Rainbow Six Siege?

Rainbow Six Siege's Golden Gun is a game mode where players have only access to a Deagle with a magazine capacity of just one bullet. Players usually have trouble and can't hit players with the first shot, so it creates pretty funny situations. Your knife might be your best ally!

Keep in mind that operators can't use their respective abilities. This also includes gadgets. Operators have been tweaked so they don't have access to tools like impact grenades, fragmentation grenades, or flash grenades. It's all about being precise. Missing can be your death sentence.

How do you play Golden Gun?

Golden Gun is a 5v5 game mode that lasts for just one round, which automatically concludes after 10 minutes have gone by. It also finishes when a team reaches 75 kills.

Just like on Team Deathmatch, players respawn in different parts of the map. The maps included in the list are Coastline, Close Quarter, and Neighborhood.

What guns are used in Golden Gun?

As we mentioned before, Rainbow Six Siege's Golden Gun includes one weapon — the D-50. It comes with the Extravagance skin, one of the most beautiful skins for the gun. Its fully golden, with various designs all over the weapon.

So, what are you waiting for? Golden Gun is here for a limited time. Test your skills in this fast-paced game mode where being precise will make the difference between dying or living for a bit more.