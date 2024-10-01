Rainbow Six Siege release Osa Elite Bundle and fans aren't happy about it

Although it's not even been one month since the deployment of Operation Twin Shells, which saw the launch of Jäger's new Elite Bundle, Ubisoft has released another Elite Bundle — this time for Osa.

Osa's Elite Bundle is called Star Child and can be purchased for 1,800 R6 Credits. The price is lower for those who own the Premium Battle Pass, who can purchase it for 1,620 R6 Credits.

Although Siege's community usually welcomes Elite Bundles with open arms to the game, Osa's Elite Bundle hasn't been as well received as others.

Firstly, some people are furious to see newer operators getting Elite Bundles before operators that were deployed earlier. For example, Maestro, who was released in June 2018, hasn't been given an Elite Bundle yet. The Croatian operator was introduced three years after the Italian.

Secondly, fans have also complained about the style of Osa's Elite Bundle. Osa's Star Child Elite Bundle sees the Croatian operator in an orange jacket and a tool belt, a combination that has left some of the fans furious as they believe the bundles should include "tactical gear" and that Osa's is "out of touch."

Finally, a handful of fans have brought up the fact that Osa is transexual, as stated in her biography. "She found herself isolated due to her unorthodox approach and others' attitudes towards her transition, so she focused on her work." This has been used as another way to generate more hate towards the Croatian operator.

While the first point can't be denied, the second must be cleared out: Osa's Elite Bundle has a lot to do with her background. It can be found in her background description:

From a very early age, Osa has always loved science-fiction films and engineering. Therefore, it makes a lot of sense that her Elite Bundle includes a bit of both worlds. Plain and simple, her Elite Bundle follows her background and it's not a concept that comes out of the blue.

In conclusion, we understand that some fans may not like Osa's concept. It doesn't look tactical, which is crucial in an FPS like Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. However, considering that this bundle makes perfect sense as it clearly follows Osa's background, we think this is a decent job by Ubisoft. Remember, there's no accounting for tastes.