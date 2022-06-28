Is Osa trans in Rainbow Six Siege?

Rainbow Six Siege players are passionate about more than just the shooter's gameplay. While that's the main draw, they also can't get enough of the operators' unique gadgets and complete backstories. Ubisoft has done a good job making the operators diverse and full of representation, including Osa.

In Osa's official bio, it states that she "found herself isolated due to her unorthodox approach and others' attitudes towards her transition."

When she was first introduced to the roster, this sentence had people wondering if Osa was a trans woman due to the word "transition." Ubisoft confirmed soon after that this was a reference to Osa being transgender, something the team decided was part of Osa's identity early on in order to have "an inclusive roster of operators."

To ensure that Osa was a positive representation, developers brought on a group of trans people as consultatants. The group was tasked with making sure Osa was presented "as authentically and organically as possible." Osa was written by a queer person and voiced by a trans woman. And most importantly, Osa's backstory, history, and personality isn't all about being LGBTQ+, instead making Osa a full character with a layered personality.

"While her identity is certainly influenced by her gender, who she is in the Siege universe is centered on her talents, her influence on Nighthaven, and her close friendship to Kali," Ubisoft said at the time.

What other R6 Siege operators are LGBTQ+?

The newest operator, Sens, is confirmed to be non-binary. While they haven't lived up to expecations gameplay-wise, Sens has been celebrated as a great addition to the roster, especially since they came out during Pride Month.

The first LGBTQ+ operator in Rainbow Six Siege was Flores. He is a married gay man who moved to Los Angeles to open his own food truck business.