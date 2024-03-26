Rainbow Six Siege release new R6 Share bundles

Cosmetics are an important part in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. While they can't improve your aim, skins will make you look cooler.

Earlier today, Ubisoft launched the first seven R6 Share bundles for the 2024 season. Here's everything that you need to know!

New R6 Share bundles

Two weeks after the arrival of Operation Deadly Omen, Rainbow Six Siege have launched the first set of R6 Share bundles for Year 9. These are the first esports bundles released to the game since the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2024, which was played in Brazil.

Here's every team included in today's drop!

PSG Talon

PSG Talon have had an outstanding start to the season. With four wins and zero defeats, the three-time world champion Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten has already massively changed the team's form. With the Swed and Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen joining the South Korean organization, we expect this bundle to be a huge success.

Spacestation Gaming

Spacestation Gaming have chosen Pulse as the operator to represent their bundle for the 2024 season. It's the first time since 2021 that the Americans pick a character from the United States to represent their esports bundle.

FearX

FearX's previous R6 Share bundle was extremely successful thanks to the cats that were displayed on the universal operator card background. The South Koreans have kept the cats and even introduced them to Twitch's new uniform.

Fnatic

Fnatic have decided to go with Buck. This is a different approach to their previous esports bundles as it's the first time the orange brand has decided to pick a male operator. Previously, the organization had chosen Iana, Hibana, and IQ. Curiously enough, Buck is Fnatic's IGL Leon "LeonGids" Giddens' main operator.

G2 Esports

Fenrir is G2 Esports operator for the 2024 season. The Six Invitational 2023 champions have gone for the samurai vibe on him, with his scar on his left eye being a clear reference to the organization's logo.

Team BDS

Team BDS picked Solis, one of Rainbow Six Siege's best operators nowadays. Unfortunately for the Frenchmen and their fans, the Colombian operator will go through some nerfs in the future.

FaZe Clan

Osa is FaZe Clan's pick. The Brazilians finished in second place at the Six Invitational 2024 after losing in the grand final against w7m esports.

What is a R6 Share?

R6 Share is a program designed by Ubisoft to give the community the chance to support the Rainbow Six Siege esports competitive scene.

The money each bundle receives is divided into three parts. Here's how each bundle purchase is split:

50% goes to the esports team.

30% goes to top flight competitions including regional and international tournaments.

20% goes to Ubisoft.

What does each R6 Share bundle include?

Each R6 Share bundle features multiple cosmetics themed around a specific esports organization, including the following items: