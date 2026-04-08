Rainbow Six Siege release BLAST 2026 R6 Major drone bundle

Rainbow Six Siege have released the a drone bundle to commemorate the two editions of the BLAST R6 Major that will be played in Year 11. The first one will be played in Salt Lake City in May 2026 whilst the second will be played in Japan in November 2026.

Historically, the BLAST R6 Major is the second-most important competition of the year, only behind the Six Invitational. Therefore, owning this bundle is a synonym of owning part of the game's history.

The BLAST 2026 R6 Major drone bundle features a universal drone skin and a universal operator card background. Both cosmetics combine black, golden, and white, creating a very classic combination of colors. It feels like the drone is made of marble, making it a unique skin.

Similarly, the universal operator card background included in the BLAST R6 2026 Major bundle also includes black, marble, and golden shades. It also features the Rainbow Six Siege logo in the middle.

The BLAST 2026 R6 Major bundle can be purchased for 960 R6 Credits. However, you can get yourself a 10% discount for being part of Rainbow Six Siege's Membership and owning the Operation Silent Hunt Premium Battle Pass. If that's your case, you will be able to purchase the bundle for only 864 R6 Credits.

For those curious, the BLAST 2026 R6 Major bundle has been made by @MadeByKoobi, the Graphic Designer behind R6 Share skins such as Team Secret's Lesion Bundle, KOI's Echo Bundle, Team Falcons' Ace Bundle, the BLAST R6 Major Munich Bundle, Jynxi's Mute Bundle, and many, many more!