Rainbow Six Siege re-opens Test Server including Frost update

Rainbow Six Siege has today re-opened the Test Server to let players try out a series of updates, including the changes coming to Frost announced at the Six Invitational 2023.

Keep in mind that new features included in Rainbow Six Siege's Test Server are possibly going to be included in the live version of the game. However, sometimes, the developers change their minds based on the feedback provided by the community — hence why playing the Test Server and being open about it is so important.

Frost in Rainbow Six Siege

Frost is a Canadian operator in Rainbow Six Siege. As of now, Frost is one of the best trap operators in the game.

Her gadget is the Welcome Mat, a bear trap. Every opponent will be automatically injured when stepping on it.

As of now, Frost's traps aren't deadly. However, entering a DBNO state after stepping on a Frost trap is different than being injured by any other kind of weapon.

First, attackers who step on a Frost trap can't be revived with Finka's adrenal surge. Secondly, they can't stop the bleeding.

Unfortunately for you, right now, if you step on a Frost trap, there's nothing much you can do rather than wait.

Frost update - What's changing?

Ubisoft wants to change Frost in Rainbow Six Siege. The feature included on the Test Server is exploring an update for the Canadian operator.

On the Test Server, Frost will still have three Welcome Mats. However, the difference is seen in the attacker.

When an attacker steps on a Test Server Frost mat, the attacker will be able to get out of the trap. It will take the operator 2.5 seconds to remove it. After freeing itself from the Welcome Mat, the attacker won't be able to sprint for 25 seconds. If that wasn't enough, during that time, the attacker will also leave a blood trail.

Where are Frost traps placed?

Frost's traps are usually placed under windows, next to Deployable Shields, or on key positions where the defenders expect the attackers to come from.

Is Frost a good operator?

Although there are better operators in Rainbow Six Siege, Frost is a great operator to surprise the attackers.

Frost's loadout is great for gunfights, especially on close-distance challenges. She also has access to a shotgun as a secondary weapon, which can be used to open rotations and new angles of sight.

Moreover, Frost's presence will force the attackers to be extra careful when walking into the building. The attackers will be forced to drone or to even look down when vaulting a window or rotation, which will give defenders the upper hand in any gunfight.

Overall, we think Frost is a very good operator in Rainbow Six Siege.