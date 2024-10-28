Rainbow Six Siege's Membership cosmetics for October: Castle spider bundle, Buck animated headgear, and more!

Ubisoft's fifth drop of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's Membership program is finally here.

The players who purchased the monthly or the yearly memberships have been given a handful of exclusive cosmetics, including the Castle Spider bundle, an animated headgear for Buck, ten battle levels, and a Bravo Pack.

Castle spider bundle

The Castle spider bundle is exactly what a Castle main needs to play Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege during Halloween.

The bundle includes the following cosmetics:

Forward-down Jaws headgear

Cobweb Wear uniform

Night Feeder weapon skin

Sergeant Fuzz charm

The Castle Sargeant Fuzz charm is our favorite item in the bundle. It's a spider with Castle's helmet and his iconic barricade. Isn't it cute?

Buck animated headgear

While Castle's spider bundle includes Epic cosmetics, the jewel of the crown is Buck's Legendary animated headgear called Sensory Upgrade.

As we previously mentioned, October's drop also includes ten battle levels and one Bravo Pack.

So far, the best drop included in Ubisoft's Membership was the one released in August 2024, which included the first and so far only animated operator card background.

If you want to get your hands on Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's Membership for Year 9, you can still do so as you can purchase it here.

