Rainbow Six Siege to deploy hotfix maintenance to solve crossplay issue on console, Grim to go back to five Kawan Hive projectiles

Following the release of Operation Collision Point, Rainbow Six Siege players were hit by a wave of content that revolutionized the game. The release of Blackbeard's rework and the PC and Console crossplay are just two of the features that have the day-to-day experience in Ubisoft's FPS.

Two weeks after the arrival of Operation Collision Point and only two days after the release of the time-limited game mode Freeze For All, Ubisoft is releasing a hotfix that will solve some issues that the players are experiencing.

Here's everything you need to know about today's hotfix in Rainbow Six Siege:

Release time

Today's hotfix will be released at 9 AM EST and 2 PM UTC. It will be released to all platforms and the downtime could be up to 60 minutes.

What does today's hotfix include?

Here's what today's hotfix will include:

Crossplay fix

Since the release of Operation Collision Point, crossplay between console and PC players has unintentionally been turned on by default.

With this hotfix, the default crossplay setting will be reset to "Consoles Preferred" and console players will have to manually turn it on to play against PC players.

Grim's Kawan Hive projectile number restored

With Operation Collision Point, Grim lost one of his five Kawan Hive projectiles. The Singaporean operator's number of available Kawan Hive projectiles will be restored to five after today's patch.

AI Text Chat Moderation

Ubisoft unveiled having recently fixed a bug that affected AI Text Chat Moderation, a brand-new tool introduced to the game with Operation Collision Point. The bug would remove messages if a lot of them were sent in a row.

