Rainbow Six Siege Esports World Cup talent unveiled

The talent lineup for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's Esports World Cup has been unveiled today, an announcement that included the likes of the two-time world champion Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen, the former G2 Esports analyst Jack "Fresh" Allen, the content creator and caster Anne "FastAnne" Janssen, and others.

In what will be his tenth consecutive international appearance as a stage host, Iain Chambers is returning to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after working at last year's Gamers8. Despite not being included in the English announcement, Ghassan "Milosh" Finge will join him on the stage, according to the tournament's Arabic X account. Additionally, the Moroccan host Keltoum "Giniro" Baddaje will work in her third consecutive international Rainbow Six Siege competition after featuring at the Six Invitational 2024 and the BLAST R6 Major Manchester.

Other than Pengu, the talent team includes three former professional players in Léo "Alphama" Robine, Davide "FoxA" Bucci, and Lukas "Korey" Zwingmann. Curiously enough, the German's last international appearance was in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during the Gamers8 2022. Similarly, FoxA's last international match was at the Gamers8 2023, against w7m esports.

The Esports World Cup will start on July 31 and will last until August 4. Until the start of the competition, don't forget to regularly visit Siege.GG for interviews with the players, opinion articles, and more!