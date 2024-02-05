Rainbow Six Mobile unveils Operation Aurora

Rainbow Six Mobile has updated its community with exciting news: a brand-new season is expected to be launched this month.

Operation Aurora will be the fourth season of content released to Rainbow Six Mobile since the game entered the Soft Launch phase.

Keep on reading to find out more about Rainbow Six Mobile's upcoming season!

Operation Aurora's release date

Rainbow Six Mobile's new season of content will be called Operation Aurora and it will be deployed sometime in February.

Unfortunately, Operation Aurora won't include any new operators in the game. All of these come from Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, so if you're familiar with the PC and Console game, your adaptation to the game's mobile version won't be difficult.

What will Operation Aurora include?

According to Ubisoft's official announcement, Rainbow Six Mobile's Operation Aurora will include a new Battle Pass, a Shooting Range, and numerous tweaks on gameplay, graphics, performance, and quality of life.

Keep in mind that Rainbow Six Mobile is still in its Soft Launch phase. This means that the game may contain small bugs or issues that affect your game experience. If you find an issue, please make sure to report it to the devs!