Rainbow Six Mobile to be released worldwide on February 23

Ubisoft have unveiled Rainbow Six Mobile will be released worldwide on February 23, 2026. The news comes after years of preparations and testing, with Rainbow Six Mobile going through a lot of ups and downs in the last three years.

Although the initial news regarding the future of Rainbow Six Mobile had been extremely positive, Ubisoft had to pause new content in March 2024. Six months later, in November 2024, Ubisoft resumed Rainbow Six Mobile's Soft Launch, diving the next chapter of the game into three parts: Technical Test, Engagement Test, and Transitioning to Global Launch.

After the release of multiple seasons and the launch of operators to Rainbow Six Mobile, Ubisoft have finally decided to make the game fully global. However, players will still have to wait until late February 2026. At least the community finally has a date.

At the time of writing, Rainbow Six Mobile is still only available to some specific countries, including Canada, France, Poland, and Latin America. With the launch of Rainbow Six Mobile at a global scale, everyone in the Rainbow Six Siege community will be able to expand to mobile gaming.

Rainbow Six Mobile will be a free-to-play title which will be available for both iOS and Android devices. While the experience isn't exactly as the one in Rainbow Six Siege, players will be able to play from outside their homes on some of the most iconic maps, including Bank, Border, and many more!

