Rainbow Six Mobile Release Date - When is Rainbow Six Mobile coming out?

It's been six months since the Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta ended, and one question pops up: What has happened to Rainbow Six Mobile during these past six months?

On Apr. 2022, Ubisoft announced the release of the Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Alpha. Until Nov. 8, players had the chance to participate in the Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta, providing the developers with valuable feedback.

During the past year, Rainbow Six Mobile has been in close touch with the community with brief FAQs, Twitter posts, and even a Fan Art Contest. However, the truth is that the game is still in the works.

On Mar. 2023, Rainbow Six Mobile provided players with an update regarding the state of Rainbow Six Mobile.

According to the announcement, Rainbow Six Mobile is still in the making. "Our Devs are continuing to work on the game, and preparing the next test phase which is coming this spring!"

When is Rainbow Six Mobile coming out?

The next stage of Rainbow Six Mobile will come out soon!

Recently, Ubisoft announced the launch of Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta 2.0. It will come out on June 6th.

What maps can you play in Rainbow Six Mobile?

So far, Rainbow Six Mobile has announced Bank, Border, and Clubhouse. No other Siege maps have appeared in Rainbow Six Mobile yet.

We also don't know if the developers are working on an exclusive map for Rainbow Six Mobile.

What operators can you play in Rainbow Six Mobile?

As of now, Rainbow Six Mobile has announced 17 different operators -- eight on attack, eight on defense, and Recruit, who can be played on both sides.

Attackers

Here's a list of the Rainbow Six Siege attackers that feature in Rainbow Six Mobile:

Ash

Sledge

Twitch

Thermite

Hibana

Ying

Glaz

Thatcher

Attacking Recruit

Defenders

Here's a list of the Rainbow Six Siege defenders that feature in Rainbow Six Mobile: