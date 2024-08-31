PSG Talon add Gotti to squad, RuMaTick benched

PSG Talon have signed the former DAMWON Gaming player Park "Gotti" Geon-Woo to replace Kim "RuMaTick" Jang-wook. The 19-year-old has been temporarily moved to the team's bench.

The announcement also included a one-minute video of Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten, PSG Talon's head coach, talking about the change and the reason behind the move.

According to the Swed, the team had gone "too far with going on the mechanical ability of the roster." While RuMaTick is on the bench, the team will give him the chance to learn "more about the game."

Regarding Gotti, the team's new signing, the three-time Six Invitational champion defined the South Korean as a player who is a "much more slower player but is also more of an enabling player, he makes other people look good rather than looking good himself."

PSG Talon's only performance with RuMaTick on the starting five was the Esports World Cup, where the South Korean roster lost to Team Liquid and Luminosity Gaming. With a SiegeGG rating of 0.79, the South Korean struggled in what was his first-ever international competition.

The South Korea League 2024 Stage 2 will start on September 5 and only two teams from the South Korean region will qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal. Currently in fourth place on the Global Standings with 270 SI Points, PSG Talon need another good regional performance to clinch a spot at the Six Invitational 2025.