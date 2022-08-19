Prano announces departure from G2 Esports

Minutes after G2 Esports' elimination from the Six Berlin Major, Kevin "Prano" Pranowitz announced his departure from the team.

This comes three days after Karl "Alem4o" Zarth seemingly spilled the beans regarding his impending departure and confirmed Rafael “Rafinhafps” Ferreira’s report on BLIX.GG that G2 were looking for replacements for Prano.

In a TwitLonger, Prano revealed that G2 was a team that he "[did not] want to be a part of" and that he had made the decision prior to the start of Stage 2 of the 2022 season.

The former G2 IGL also shed light on mental strain he experienced "outside of Siege" and shared that he had "lost important people in [his] life". This, he said, was also the reason he deactivated his social media accounts temporarily.

G2 had issues with "multiple ideas clashing and too many voices", said Prano, and said that he felt like he had to "fight" to lead the team in-game. As a result, the team installed Ben "CTZN" McMillan as IGL instead.

Prano will now be looking for a new team that he can "vibe with", while G2 find a replacement for him on their roster.