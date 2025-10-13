Phase 2 of North America League 2025 Regional Finals to take place in Philadelphia

Ubisoft and BLAST announced the Phase 2 of the North America League 2025 Regional Finals will be played in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, between December 13 and December 14. The venue chosen for the final stage of the competition has been Philadelphia's LocalHost.

The North America League 2025 Regional Finals will include Shopify Rebellion, M80, Oxygen Esports, Spacestation, DarkZero Esports, and Wildcard. With a prize pool of around USD$116,000, SI Points, and a Six Invitational 2026 spot on the line, a good performance in Philadelphia could completely change the teams' season.

According to Ubisoft's blog post, the North America League 2025 Regional Finals will be divided into two phases: Phase 1 and Phase 2. Here's a look at both of them:

Phase 1 : Online stage played between November 29 and November 30, including Upper Bracket Semifinals and Lower Bracket Round 1.

: Online stage played between November 29 and November 30, including Upper Bracket Semifinals and Lower Bracket Round 1. Phase 2: LAN stage played in Philadelphia's LocalHost between December 13 and December 14, including the Upper Bracket Final, the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals, the Lower Bracket Semifinal, the Lower Bracket Final, and the grand final.

This means that five of the six teams previously mentioned will be in Philadelphia in December. While Shopify Rebellion, M80, Oxygen Esports, and Spacestation are all confirmed to be there, DarkZero Esports and Wildcard's run will kick off from the Lower Bracket — meaning whoever losses will miss out on the LAN stage.

Fans willing to attend the North America League 2025 Regional Finals can already purchase their tickets here. For more information about Ubisoft, the BLAST R6 Major Munich, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.