Parabellum Esports parts ways with P3NGU1N

Parabellum Esports is parting ways with Keagen "P3NGU1N" Smith heading into the final stage of the season. His replacement is still unknown.

This is the second roster change for Parabellum Esports in the last two weeks, as the team accepted an offer from another NAL squad for Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorff.

The Canadian player was part of the Altiora roster that qualified for the Six Invitational 2021 after a thrilling match against Beastcoast. Later on, the team was picked up by Parabellum Esports, finishing among the best twelve teams at SI after defeating G2 Esports and falling to Team Liquid.

After defeating XSET in the Relegation match, Parabellum Esports were promoted to the North American League 2022. P3NGU1N's SiegeGG Ratings haven't been ideal, with a 0.84 in Stage 1 and a 1.00 on Stage 2.

Right now, Parabellum Esports are still in the fight to sneak into the Top 16 of the Global Standings, with 320 SI Points. Parabellum's best position was the team's sixth place on Stage 2, as they missed out on the Berlin Major after falling to Soniqs in the final game of the split.