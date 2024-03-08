Oxygen Esports sign GMZ and DiasLucas

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

Oxygen Esports have unveiled the additions of Arthur “GMZ” Oliveira and Lucas “DiasLucas” Dias from M80. The announcement comes shortly after the Brazilian duo parted ways with M80.

Moreover, Evan “Yoggah” Nelson has been confirmed to continue in Oxygen Esports’ Rainbow Six Siege project heading to the upcoming season. The American player competed alongside GMZ and DiasLucas at the Six Invitational 2024 as a loaned player from the green roster.

The Brazilian duo comes to replace Davide “FoxA” Bucci and Phish, who recently retired from Rainbow Six Siege’s competitive scene.

Looking at the whole picture, Oxygen Esports had a poor 2024 season. The green roster missed out on both BLAST R6 Majors and couldn’t perform as expected at the Gamers8 2023 after being invited to Saudi Arabia following a third-place finish at the Six Invitational 2022.

Oxygen Esports’ first match with the team’s new signings will be in the North America League 2024 Stage 2, which is expected to kick off later this month.