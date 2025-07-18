Oxygen Esports qualify for Siege X Esports World Cup 2025

Oxygen Esports have qualified for the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 after taking down Wildcard following 7-3, 7-2 victories on Consulate and Kafe Dostoyevsky, respectively.

The green roster completely ran over Wildcard as they only lost five rounds in the whole series. Oxygen Esports' Pablo "Gryxr" Rebeil and Evan "Yoggan" Nelson were the best players of the game with SiegeGG ratings of 1,61 and 1,48.

It's also worth mentioning Oxygen Esports' Adam "Atom" Gutiérrez's efforts as he scored a SiegeGG rating of 1.38. The three players mentioned got ten of the eleven entry kills claimed by Oxygen Esports. Meanwhile, although Wildcard got eight entries, only three less than their opponents, they could only win five rounds.

With this result, Oxygen Esports have become the third North American team to qualify for the Siege X Esports World Cup as they followed the footsteps of Shopify Rebellion and DarkZero Esports. The last spot will be given to the winner of the series between M80 and Spacestation Gaming.

Moreover, this will be Oxygen Esports' second international appearance of the year, as the team qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 — where they collected a surprising Top 8 finish. Now, with the additions of Gryxr, Atom, and Roman "Forrest" Breaux, the team has proven they had what it takes to keep Oxygen among the best in the region.

