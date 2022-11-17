One of two teams to have qualified for all three Majors this year, w7m esports are ready to win it all in Jönköping

Image: Ubisoft/Joao Ferreira

At the Berlin Major, w7m esports were in fine form and made it to the semi-finals, but were eventually sent home by their region rivals FaZe Clan. That actually marked their international LAN debut despite qualification to the Charlotte Major earlier in the year, as they had been unable to play in Charlotte due to visa complications and had to compete online from Mexico.

One could be forgiven, however, for forgetting how far w7m have come. Just one year ago, they barely survived a tough fight against Santos e-Sports to avoid relegation. Now, they are on their way to a third international appearance in a row and with a Six Invitational 2023 ticket already in their hands.

It all started with the signings of Joao “Jv92” Vitor and Gabriel “volpz” Fernandes in the off-season between 2021 and 2022. These two rookies have taken the world by storm and have been in fine form both domestically and internationally.

It only took the team a couple of months to show massive improvement, as they set the record for the most points in a single Brasileirao stage with 24 points in Stage 1. Just three months later, they got the record for the second-highest number of points, this time securing 22 points.

Now at the end of the regular BR6 season, they sit at the top of the overall combined standings with 65 points -- 17 more than second-placed Team Liquid. Not only that, their round difference is an astonishing +74, 50 more than the team with the second-best round difference, and they have only lost five games total.

At the Charlotte Major, despite playing online from Mexico, they were the only team that managed to beat eventual champions DarkZero Esports, while also defeating G2 Esports twice.

Three months later, in Berlin, they smashed NAL and EUL Stage 2 champions Oxygen Esports and Wolves Esports. As a result, w7m finished at the top of their group with 16 points and only one maximum overtime defeat. However, they struggled in the playoffs and a narrow win against Elevate was followed by a 0-2 defeat against FaZe Clan.

W7m also struggled in the first two Copa Elite Six events of the season, losing four of their eight matches against Brazilian sides – falling once against Ninjas in Pyjamas and FaZe Clan, and twice against Team Liquid.

However, Julio “JULIO” Giacomelli’s addition to the team has possibly helped. Despite their controversial decision to part ways with the league’s best support player, Gleidson “GdNN1” Nunes, the addition of JULIO and the world champion’s experience have clearly improved their confidence and mental game in high pressure situations.

Since JULIO’s signing, w7m have not lost a BO3 match. A win against FURIA Esports in the BR6 Finals was followed by victories against Malvinas Gaming, Black Dragons, and Team Liquid twice.

JULIO returned to playing days after a one-stage coaching stint with FURIA. (Photo: Ubisoft/Michal Konkol)

Maps-wise, Oregon has been an inconsistent hunting ground for them, having won just two times in five attempts.

As far as bans go, though, they have always banned Skyscraper and have also gotten rid of Theme Park eight times and Bank on six occasions -- but they have got recent preparation on Skyscraper and Bank.

Despite their change of IGL, the players have improved in Stage 3 despite a rough start. Joao “Jv92” Vitor’s progression seems to have no ceiling and had a SiegeGG Rating of 1.18 in the Brasileirao. Meanwhile, Diego “Kheyze” Zanello was the best player in the squad at Copa Elite Six, with a SiegeGG Rating of 1.22.

Now, w7m esports head to Sweden in what’s going to be the roster’s third international trip of the year. On this occasion, the bulls will have to face two very experienced rosters in Team BDS and Spacestation Gaming, while also facing the wildcard team FURY in what is the group of death.

Catch w7m on the international stage once more at the Jönköping Major, which will take place from Nov. 21 to 27.