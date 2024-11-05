"I knew the Montreal major was up for grabs after I was benched": Odah's redemption arc brings Chiefs to Montreal after interrupting Gaimin Gladiators' dynasty in Oceania

Following three consecutive BLAST R6 Major qualifications, a Six Invitational 2024 top eight finish, and representing Oceania in the Esports World Cup, the former Team Bliss roster was picked up by Gaimin Gladiators with one exception: the organization didn't sign the team’s most-lasting member, Anastasios “Odah” Hatzis.

The Australian joined Team Bliss in February 2021. In two seasons, Odah went from competing in the Oceanic Nationals to competing at multiple international competitions in his three-year-and-a-half trajectory under the pink organization. However, the 22-year-old was dropped from the squad as Gaimin Gladiators signed Harry “Tuhan” Wise instead.

"I got benched out of nowhere with no notice. I came back from holidays, had four days of practice, we weren’t playing to standard so they replaced me with Tuhan," Odah explained in a written interview with SiegeGG.

One day following Gaming Gladiators’ announcement, Chiefs ESC unveiled the team’s return to Rainbow Six Siege’s competitive scene with a highly competitive roster that included some of the most experienced active players in the region.

Among the six players announced, the former Fnatic players Tex “Tex” Thompson and Jack “Jigsaw” Gillies logically stood out the most, alongside the Six Invitational 2024 bound Odah. However, Jigsaw’s return would have to wait as the Chiefs played the group stage with Chris “Playxr” Lau instead.

"Joining a new team was definitely difficult, having to change back to a support player and turning into an IGL again was challenging but I think I picked it back up quickly, and it made me realize how far ahead Bliss was in OCE," he explained.

With the Australian being part of the Chiefs’ squad, which was expected to be Gaimin Gladiators’ main competition for the region’s Montreal spot, the fans were excited to follow Odah’s redemption arc.

Despite starting from scratch in the Chiefs, Odah knew qualifying for Montreal wasn't the wildest dream. "I knew the Montreal major was up for grabs after I was benched."

"Having a good understanding on them and taking what I learned over the years to a new team and watching them improve by miles in just a week was impressive," Odah revealed.

Chief’s run in the group stage of the Oceania League 2024 Stage 2 was almost perfect as it included six victories and one defeat – a 3-7 loss on Nighthaven Labs against Gaimin Gladiators.

Following the Chiefs’ second-place finish in the group stage, it was time to unleash the beast: Playxr was benched to make way for Jigsaw’s return to the region’s top-flight.

"Playxr's benching could have been anyone and it only came after play day five, and it just happened to be him because it was the easiest role swap with Jigsaw," the Australian admitted.

"Bringing in Jigsaw just meant we had more communication on entry and lurk, he brings a lot of confidence to a roster," Odah added.

Only a day before the team’s first playoff match, Jigsaw dropped 26 kills in a single map against Gaimin Gladiators in the team’s 1-2 defeat in Oceania’s APAC Cup qualifier – the Chiefs were ready.

"I think that BO3 gave us the confidence and the vision to beat them even after having Jigsaw just for a few days," Odah explained.

After the Chiefs and Gaimin Gladiators defeated Outlast and Circular Spheres, respectively, the Oceania League 2024 Stage 2 grand final was shaped: Odah and Jigsaw would face his former teammates to see who would clinch the Montreal spot.

Unfortunately, the match was a controversial one as multiple technical issues saw the match being paused for almost an hour. Eventually, the Chiefs won the match after coming back from a three-round deficit in the third map of the series. Such a situation infuriated some of the Gaimin Gladiators players, who thought they should have been given an automatic victory. Odah thought the admins did a good job.

"I think it was the right call and we would have understood if it happened to them," Odah said regarding the situation, which obviously benefited the Chiefs as they ended up taking Oceania's spot to compete in Montreal.

The Chiefs' victory against Gaimin Gladiators meant that the former Team Bliss' core would miss out on a Rainbow Six Siege major international competition for the first time since the creation of the BLAST Oceania League.

Additionally, Gaimin Gladiators' missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Montreal meant the Australian roster would finish the season with 300 SI Points — which could not be enough to qualify for the Six Invitational 2025. As of now, Gaimin Gladiators are in twelfth place and must finish among the best sixteen sides to qualify through the Global Standings.

Meanwhile, this will be the Chiefs' first international appearance in Rainbow Six Siege since the Six Charlotte Major. In Montreal, the team's first match will be against FearX, a roster that has plenty of experience in international competitions.

If the Australians defeat the South Koreans, they will play against the winner of the match between Team Falcons and ALPHA Team. The winner of the final series of the bracket will qualify for Montreal's Swiss Stage.

"I think our bracket is somewhat easier but being our first LAN together it makes no difference, we need to bring our A game to be able to take these wins," Odah concluded.

The Chiefs' debut match in Montreal against FearX will be played on November 7 at 9:30 PM UTC. Regardless of the result, the Australians will also play on November 8 to see if they qualify for the Swiss Stage.